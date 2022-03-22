Barcelona ‘Submit First Offer’ of €35M For Forward: Report

Barcelona moved to strengthen the team’s attack in the January transfer window and are expected to bring in another forward at the end of the season ahead of the 2022-23 campaign.

Borussia Dortmund frontman Erling Haaland has been heavily linked with a Camp Nou move but a deal is difficult due to Barca’s financial difficulties. President Joan Laporta has recently played down talk of a bid for Haaland.

All of which means that Leeds United forward Raphina has emerged as the club’s new top attacking target ahead of next season, as reported by Diario Sport (via Sport Witness).

Barcelona have “submitted a first offer” to Leeds of €35 million and have already reached a “salary agreement” with 25-year-old Raphinha on a five-year contract at the Camp Nou.

The Catalans already have Ousmane Dembele and Adama Traore in the squad but there are doubts about the futures of both players. Dembele is out of contract at the end of the season and likely to leave on a free transfer.

Adama is only on loan from Premier League side Wolves but the deal does include an option to buy. However, it remains to be seen if Barca are willing to keep Adama permanently or would rather spend the money elsewhere.

Bayern Munich Out of Raphina Race

Barcelona’s chances of landing Raphinha may have been helped by news that Bavarian giants Bayern Munich are not interested in signing the Brazil international at the end of the season.

Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg has said he has been told that Raphinha “definitely” will not be moving to the Allianz Arena despite speculation the Bundesliga champions are keen.

Raphinha is in demand after impressing for Leeds in 2021-22, scoring nine goals and contributing three assists, in 27 appearances during his first season in the English top flight.

Raphinha Rejects Leeds Renewal

Leeds certainly look as though they face a battle to keep hold of Raphinha, particularly if they fail to stay in the Premier League. The Whites are currently down in 16th place in the table, seven points off relegation, but have played more games than the four clubs below them.

Raphinha has already rejected a contract renewal at Elland Road. UOL in Brazil reported the winger would only put pen to paper on a new deal if the contract would reduce his release clause from €70 million.

The forward believes the lofty price is likely to put off potential admirers, but Leeds are not interested and obviously want to protect their investment. Raphinha’s current deal with the Premier League side runs until 2024.

Barcelona are unlikely to be able to meet Raphinha’s release clause but may be hoping Leeds could be willing to negotiate, particularly if the forward agitates for a move away from the club.

Raphinha’s agent Deco works for Barcelona which could help the Catalans if they are serious about bringing the Brazil international to the Camp Nou at the end of the current campaign.

