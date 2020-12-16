Barcelona Fans Can’t Believe ‘Astounding’ Griezmann Miss

Barcelona fans were left in disbelief after Antoine Griezmann produced arguably the miss of the season against Real Sociedad on Wednesday night in La Liga.

The World Cup winner was up against his former team at the Camp Nou and looked set to make it 3-1 early in the second half after getting on the end of a cross from Jordi Alba.

Griezmann Misses Open Goal

Yet Griezmann somehow managed to tap the ball back into the grateful arms of goalkeeper Alex Remiro rather than slot it into an empty net.

Griezmann’s misfortune in front of goal did not go unnoticed by Barca fans who simply could not fathom how the France international had not managed to score his sixth goal of the season.

Grizemann had also hit the crossbar earlier in the match, but fortunately for Barca his misses did not prove costly. Goals from Alba and Frenkie de Jong saw the hosts come from behind and pick up all three points against the league leaders.

Alba Praises Barcelona Performance

Left-back Alba spoke to reporters after the match and said he thought it was Barcelona’s best performance of the season so far, as reported by Marca. The Catalan giants have endured a tough start to the campaign but have now moved into fifth place in the table.

We were very clear about how to pressure them. It was the best part, even the best game of the year. The team’s desire, all together … I’m happy with the attitude and the team’s desire. It’s hard to play without fans. We wanted to play a good game and win it. I am happier when I make assists than goals, but it is always nice to score. Of those goals, out of 100 shots you get one. The attitude was very good. I saw the team very well, they wanted to have a great game. We fought each ball like the last.

Alba’s goal came just four minutes after Real Sociedad had taken the lead through Willian Jose. Griezmann was involved in the move that led to the left-back curling home a stunning strike from inside the penalty area.

Center-back Ronald Araujo was also pleased with Barcelona’s win. The Uruguay international started the match alongside 21-year-old Oscar Mingueza, with Clement Lenglet dropped to the bench, and admitted it was a big win for the team, as reported by Marca.

These three points at home are very important against a very difficult opponent like Real. Happy with the victory, because of what the team showed, because of the character and the will. We knew about the importance of this game, that we had to win yes or yes. We are Barcelona, ​​we come to compete, we want to be on top, to win. Happy for the victory and for what the team showed on the field.

The hectic schedule continues for Barca in La Liga. Koeman’s men take on Valencia at the Camp Nou on Saturday and then travel to Real Valladolid on Tuesday for their final fixture before Christmas.

