Jordi Alba Curls Home a Stunner For Barcelona [WATCH]

Barcelona left-back Jordi Alba scored his first goal of the season in some style on Wednesday in a crunch clash against table-toppers Real Sociedad at the Camp Nou.

Antoine Griezmann showed brilliant control to bring the ball down beautifully and play a pass across goal. Pedri managed to get a touch to deflect the ball onto the left-back who curled a stunning strike past goalkeeper Alex Remiro and into the top corner with his weaker foot.

It’s a rare goal for the 31-year-old and is the first time he has found the back of the net this season for Barcelona. Yet the left-back has been prolific when it comes to assists in 2020-21.

6 – @FCBarcelona's Jordi Alba 🇪🇸 has been directly involved in more goals than any other @LaLigaEN defender this season in all competitions (6, 1 goal and 5 assists). Critical. pic.twitter.com/TA2BRhfjxl — OptaJose (@OptaJose) December 16, 2020

Barcelona Hit Back

The goal made it 1-1 to Barcelona just four minutes after they had gone behind to Willian Jose’s strike. The 29-year-old struck at the far post from a low cross in by Portu following a corner.

The visitors’ goal came against the run of play after Barca had started brightly. Yet Ronald Koeman’s men were able to quickly hit back and then had more chances to score after Alba’s equalizer.

Griezmann saw an effort hit the crossbar after he had rounded Remiro, while Martin Braithwaite wasted a glorious opportunity minutes later. The Denmark international was teed up by Pedri but blasted an effort over the bar with just the goalkeeper to beat.

De Jong Strikes for Barcelona

Yet Barcelona did manage to grab the lead just before half-time. Frenkie de Jong poked home Alba’s deflected cross from close range but the goal was originally ruled out for offside.

However, the goal was given after a VAR check showed the Netherlands international was clearly onside, giving Barca the lead two minutes before the end of the opening 45 minutes.

It’s also De Jong’s first goal of the season for Barca and comes after an assist in his last touing. The Dutchman has been deployed in a more advanced position by Koeman in the team’s last two games and it seems to be paying off.

