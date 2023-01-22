Xavi Reacts To Barcelona Forward’s Angry Substitution

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez was not worried after seeing Brazilian forward Raphinha react angrily to being substituted in Sunday’s 1-0 La Liga win over Getafe at the Camp Nou.

The big-money summer signing was in the starting XI for the match and set up Pedri for the only goal of the game on 35 minutes. However, Xavi opted to replace Raphinha in the second half and the Brazilian clearly wasn’t impressed with the decision.

Xavi spoke about the forward after the match and offered his backing to the attacker, making it clear he has no problems with the player being disappointed at being taken off, as reported by L’Esportiu.

“Raphinha assisted the goal. He is being important to the team. Maybe he has to minimize the [ball] losses,” he said. “It’s normal to be upset about change. He works very hard every day to make things work for him.”

The summer signing has admitted he’s found it difficult to adapt to life at Barcelona but is showing signs of improvement. Raphinha has four assists and a goal in his last nine outings for the Catalans in all competitions.

Raphinha’s struggles mean he has also been linked with a move away from Barcelona in the January transfer window, but the Brazilian has hinted that he has no intention of leaving the Camp Nou.

Xavi Explains Double Substitution

Xavi also spoke about his decision to make two changes at half-time. The coach sent on Jordi Alba and Eric Garcia in defense in place of Alejandro Balde and Andreas Christensen and saw his team keep another clean sheet.

The manager revealed why he had made the double change: “Balde’s change was a tactical decision. Andreas has minor discomfort in his hamstring, but in principle everyone will be available against Real.”

Xavi will be hoping Christensen does not have a serious problems as the summer signing has been a hit at Barcelona since moving on a free transfer from Premier League side Chelsea.

The Barcelona boss has been quick to praise Christensen this season and has also made him his first-choice center-back alongside Ronald Araujo. The Catalans boast the best backline in La Liga and have conceded just six goals in 17 matches.

