Barcelona Have 4 Options To Replace Sergio Aguero: Report

Barelona are considering dipping into the transfer market in January to replace Sergio Aguero who has been sidelined for at least three months following cardiac exams.

The Catalan giants have already come up with a shortlist of four attacking players who could be available at a low cost or even on a loan deal when the transfer window reopens, according to Diario Sport.

Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling has been regularly linked with a Camp Nou move and is one of the options. Sterling is joined by Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette, Manchester United’s Edinson Cavani, and RB Salzburg’s 19-year-old starlet Karim Adeyemi.

Barcelona’s financial problems have been well-documented but chief executive officer Ferran Reverter has previously confirmed the club has €20 million ($23m) to spend in the winter transfer window.

However, Barca also have to pay compensation to Ronald Koeman, after the Dutchman was sacked, and may also have to shell out €5 million to Qatari side Al Sadd in order to bring Xavi back to the Camp Nou as coach.

Who Could Barcelona Sign?

Both Lacazette and Cavani are both into the final year of their current contracts which means they could be available in January at a reasonable price. The duo are also both far from guaranteed starters at their respective Premier League clubs and may be tempted by offers elsewhere.

Sterling has also fallen out of favor with the Premier League champions, making just three Premier League starts so far in 2021-22. The England international has also revealed he could be tempted by a move abroad, as reported by The Guardian.

“If there was the option to go somewhere else for more game time I would be open to it,” he said. “As an English player all I know is the Premier League and I’ve always thought: ‘You know, maybe one day I’d love to play abroad and see how I would come up against that challenge.’”

Adeyemi is the final name on the list but is likely to be the most difficult to sign due to the club’s financial difficulties. The teenager is enjoying a superb season and has 13 goals already which means he certainly won’t come cheap and could be out of Barca’s financial reach.

Any final decisions on transfers will not be taken until the club installs a new coach to replace Koeman. Xavi remains the favorite and has already made it clear he wants to head home to the Camp Nou.

Aguero Thanks Fans For Support

Meanwhile, Aguero has been released from hospital and has sent a message to supporters thanking fans for their support. The Argentine was hospitalized after experiencing chest discomfort during Barca’s 1-1 draw with Alaves.

Barca have now released a video showing Aguero at the club and speaking of his gratitude for the good wishes he has received since being admitted to hospital.

It’s not known yet if Aguero will be able to continue his career at the Camp Nou, although Barca have issued a statement confirming he will not play again until 2022 at the earliest.

LATEST NEWS | Barça player Kun Agüero has been subjected to a diagnostic and therapeutic process by Dr. Josep Brugada. He is unavailable for selection and, during the next three months, the effectiveness of treatment will be evaluated in order to determine his recovery process. pic.twitter.com/My9xWpm6I4 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) November 1, 2021

Confirmation that Aguero will be sidelined for a long time has been a “hammer blow” to the Barcelona dressing room, as reported by Carme Barcelo at Diario Sport. Aguero only arrived in the summer but had already “won the affection of the players and staff at Barça.”

The 34-year-old has only made five appearances for the Catalan giants but has opened his account for the club, scoring his first goal against bitter rivals Real Madrid in El Clasico at the Camp Nou.

