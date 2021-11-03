Xavi Breaks Silence on Future & Sends Strong Message to Barcelona

Xavi Hernandez has offered a fresh update on his future amid continuing speculation he will replace Ronald Koeman as manager of Barcelona following the Dutchman’s departure from the Camp Nou.



Barcelona vice-president Rafa Yuste and director of football Mateu Alemany are in Doha for talks with Xavi’s club Al Sadd who have warned the Catalan giants off their current coach.

Turki Al-Ali: The club's position is clear from the beginning – we are committed to keeping our coach Xavi with us and we cannot have him leave at this sensitive time of the season.#AlSadd — 🏆 #76 Al Sadd SC | نادي السد (@AlsaddSC) November 3, 2021

Xavi was asked about his future after his team’s 3-3 draw with Al Duhail on Wednesday and made it clear he wants to head back to the Camp Nou but is not sure yet what will happen, as reported by Catalunya Radio.

“It’s been emotional, I don’t know what will happen. The two clubs are in talks and we don’t know how it will end,” he said. “I’m a very positive person and I think it’s common sense, they have to agree. The two clubs know the my position and I hope that everything will be resolved soon.”



Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Xavi Says Barcelona Return Would Be ‘Spectacular’

Xavi also spoke about his former team who have endured a tough start to the season and currently sit ninth in La Liga. The team’s less than impressive results saw Koeman fired after 14 months in charge.

The former midfielder has offered his thoughts on the Catalan giants, after seeing Tuesday’s Champions League crucial win over Dynamo Kiev, and spoke about what he thinks the team needs.

“Whoever the coach goes to Barça does not have to be a messiah. It is a matter of team building, of returning enthusiasm and positivity,” he added. “Yesterday we saw a different Barça. There is a good team to do things , but we’ll see. We have to row all in the same direction. It’s an exciting step in my career. We’re all really looking forward to it and it would be spectacular.”

Barca’s win over Dynamo Kiev has revived the team’s hopes of qualifying for the last 16 of the Champions League. The Catalans started their campaign with consecutive defeats to Bayern Munich and Benfica but will qualify for the knockout stages with a victory over the Portuguese side in their next fixture in the competition.

Al Sadd Players Expect Xavi to Leave

Al Sadd’s players certainly seem to expect Xavi to leave and return to Barcelona. Former Arsenal midfielder Santi Cazorla spoke about his coach after his team’s draw with Al Duhail, as reported by Carrusel Deportivo.

“We wish Xavi the best, we want the best for him,” he said. “I am very grateful to him for everything he done for me. Now it’s time to wait and see what happens.”

Left-back Abdul Karim Hassan also spoke to reporters after the draw about Xavi’s future. “We are all very sad because Xavi is leaving after this match,” he said as reported by Diario Sport‘s Toni Juanmarti.

Xavi is expected to sign a deal with Barcelona that runs until June 2023 and to take charge of the Catalan giants for the first time when Espanyol visit the Camp Nou in La Liga on November 20.

READ NEXT: Messi Names Barcelona Youngster Who Has Impressed Him