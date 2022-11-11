‘He’s Like Rafa Nadal’ – Coach Hurls Praise At Barcelona Midfielder

Barcelona captain Sergio Busquets has been compared to tennis legend Rafael Nadal after being called into the Spain 2022 World Cup squad by coach Luis Enrique.

The former Barcelona manager is known for his forthright opinions and made it clear just how he highly he rates the 34-year-old and how he feels he can keep playing at the top level for some time.

“I do not agree it will be his last World Cup. My objective is to convince him to play another one,” he told reporters at a news conference. “He is like [tennis player] Rafa Nadal. If we manage to play how we want, in the opposition half and pressing well, Busquets is like Nadal, the best in the world, but if the team is stretched and the game opens up, no. But I don’t see a better pivote in the world for how we play.”

Busquets is one of seven Barcelona players in Spain’s World Cup squad. Luis Enrique has also called up Ansu Fati, Eric Garcia, Jordi Alba, Pedri, Gavi, and Ferran Torres for the tournament in Qatar.

Xavi Backs Under-Fire Busquets

The Barcelona captain has come in for criticism this season after making mistakes in high-profile games. Busquets is also facing an uncertain future as his contract with the Catalan giants expires at the end of the season.

It’s not clear yet if Busquets will continue at the Camp Nou or call time on his Barcelona career, but manager Xavi Hernandez has made it clear the veteran still has his complete backing, as reported by Sport.

“He is important for us. The other day we lost shape and he suffered, but he’s still an important player for the team. Untouchable? Barcelona players always have to be ready to play. That goes for the captains, the youngsters, the signings… everyone,” he said. “I don’t look at whether the captains are playing or not, what’s important is the team. Everyone is important, I have said it many times, everyone has to be ready. When there is disappointment at this club, there is criticism. It’s how it is. I don’t know if it is fair or not, but we cannot stop and think about that.”

Busquets has been a regular starter this season but Xavi does have plenty of midfield options with Frenkie de Jong impressing after a slow start to the campaign and teenagers Pedri and Gavi already key players.

Who Could Replace Busquets?

If Busquets does leave Barcelona in the summer then the Catalans will have to decide on who will replace the captain in the starting XI. De Jong is one option, although Xavi has previously said he prefers the Dutchman to play further forward.

Summer signing Franck Kessie is also a possibility. The Ivorian moved on a free transfer from AC Milan but has struggled to make an impact so far and is now sidelined with a hamstring injury. The midfielder’s agent has also been forced to deny rumors Kessie is already thinking about leaving.

Barcelona have been linked with other midfielders such as Ruben Neves and Martin Zubimendi, while youngster Nico Gonzalez, who is currently on loan at Valencia, has also been tipped to succeed Busquets at the Camp Nou.

