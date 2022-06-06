‘As a Culer, I Want Him To Stay:’ Guardiola Talks Barcelona Midfielder

Former Barcelona coach Pep Guardiola has been full of praise for 17-year-old midfielder Gavi and made it clear he is hopeful the youngster can continue his career at the Camp Nou.

Gavi enjoyed a stellar breakthrough season in 2021-22, becoming a regular for club and country, but is yet to agree an extension on his current contract that is due to expire in 2023.

Guardiola was asked about the midfielder during a charity golf tournament on Monday, June 6 and is in no doubt that the Catalan giants need to keep hold of the Spain international, as reported by Catalunya Radio.

“The level he and Pedri have shown is fantastic,” he said. “It shows that there is very good material in the Barça squad. As a culer, I want him to renew.”

Gavi’s agent Ivan de la Pena has now received Barca’s new contract offer, as reported by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. The Catalans are hoping the teenager will sign a five-year deal with a buyout clause set at €100 million.

Premier League side Liverpool were interested in Gavi but have given up hope of signing the 17-year-old as they know he only wants to stay at Barcelona, as reported by Luis Miguelsanz at Diario Sport.

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Pep Talks Lewandowski & Barcelona

Guardiola was also asked about ongoing speculation that Barcelona could sign striker Roberto Lewandowski from Bayern Munich in the summer transfer window. The coach worked with Lewandowski at the Allianz Arena and thinks he would have no problem adapting to life at the Camp Nou, as reported by Diario Sport.

“We are talking about Lewandowski, his career speaks for itself, he adapts to any side,” he said. “I don’t know if Bayern will sell him and if Barcelona can bring him in.”

Lewandowski has already said he will not sign a new contract at Bayern and considers his time at the club “over.” However, he does still have a year remaining on his deal which means Barca must agree a fee with Bayern if they want to bring him in.

Barca Warned Off Bernardo Silva

Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva is another player who has been linked with a Barcelona move this summer as a potential replacement for Netherlands international Frenkie de Jong.

The Dutch midfielder has said he wants to stay at the Camp Nou but Barca’s tricky delicate position means the club may be tempted if any attractive offers arrive for the 25-year-old.

Bernardo has been tipped as a possible replacement for De Jong if he is sold, but Guardiola played down rumors the Portugal international could be on the move this summer. “That will be very hard,” he said in response to suggestions Barca could sign the midfielder.

The Portugal international remains a key player for Manchester City, making 50 appearances last season in all competitions and equalling his best-ever goalscoring tally of 13. Bernardo is contracted to the Premier League champions until 2025.

READ NEXT: ‘Barcelona Don’t Want Me:’ Attacker Confirms Departure