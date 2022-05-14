‘I’m Not Extending My Contract:’ Barcelona Target Confirms Exit

Barcelona target Robert Lewandowski has confirmed he wants to leave Bayern Munich at the end of the season and has urged the Bundesliga champions to listen to any offers that arrive.

Lewandowski broke his silence on his future after scoring in Bayern’s final game of the 2021-22 season, a 2-2 draw at Wolfsburg. The 33-year-old told Sky Sports in Germany that he has told sporting director Hasan Salihamidžić he will not be extending his contract at the Allianz Arena.

“I can confirm that I spoke to Hasan and informed him that the decision was made and that I am not extending my contract with FC Bayern. Both sides have to think about the future. It’s best if we find the best solution for both sides,” he said. “I said to him that if an offer comes, then we have to think about it – also for the club. Both sides have to think about the future. That’s all I can say.”

Salihamidžić had confirmed before kick-off that Lewandowski wants to leave but insisted the club’s stance has not changed and they remain determined to keep hold of the Poland international. Lewandowski is contracted to Bayern until June 2023.

Lewandowski Waves Goodbye?

Lewandowski’s future remains uncertain but he did concede after the game that he may well have played his last game for the Bavarian giants, as reported by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

“It’s very possible that this was my last game for Bayern. I cannot say that at 100%, but it may have been [my last game],” he said. “We want to find the best solution for me and for the club.”

The striker did appear to be saying farewell as he acknowledged Bayern supporters after the final whistle, as shown by ESPN.

Lewandowski arrived at Bayern in 2014 and has gone on to score 344 times in 373 games to become the club’s second highest goalscorer of all time. Only Gerd Muller has more goals for the Bavarian giants.

Bayern Boss Talks Lewandowski

Bayern boss Julian Nagelsmann also spoke about Lewandowski after his team’s draw with Wolfsburg and admitted the striker will be a big miss if he does go, as reported by Diario Sport.

“It would be a loss if he left,” he said. “The fact that he is not going to extend it is an incentive for us to look for a new striker at some point next season so that he can replace Lewy facing the next campaign.”

Bayern may now look for a striker to come in and replace Lewandowski. Interestingly, the Bavarian giants have joined the race to sign Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele, who is out of contract at the end of the season, as reported by Sky Sports.

The Bavarian giants want a forward “who can make the difference in attack” and have already made contact with the Frenchman’s camp to discuss the possibility of a summer move on a free transfer.

