‘I Owe My Life To Barcelona’ – In-Form Striker Discusses Return

Young striker Ferran Jutgla left Barcelona in the summer transfer window in search of regular game time and has proved to be a hit at new side Club Brugge so far in 2022-23.

Jutgla has scored nine times and picked up five assists already but seems to have ruled out any chance of heading back to the Camp Nou any time soon. The 23-year-old spoke about his former club after Brugge’s Champions League win over Atletico, as reported by Catalunya Radio.

“I am very happy in Belgium on a day-to-day basis, making the most of the options to play and focusing on the present,” he said. “I owe Barça my life and I follow them closely, but right now I have to follow my path.”

Jutgla admitted back in May that he was no longer wanted at Barcelona and subsequently moved on to Brugge in a deal worth €5 million. The Belgian side look to have secured a bargain if his early-season form is anything to go by.

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Jutgla Downs Atletico

The former Barcelona man helped his team stun Barcelona’s La Liga rivals Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday, October 5. Club Brugge ran out 2-0 winners to top Group D with maximum points from their first three games.

Jutgla is playing Champions League football for the first time in his career and will be hopeful of making it through to the knockout stages. Brugge are six points clear at the top with Atletico, Porto and Leverkusen all on three points at the midway stage.

The former Barcelona seems to be enjoying life in Europe’s top competition and shared his thoughts on the win after the final whistle, as reported by UEFA.

“I feel honored to be Player Of The Match. I already felt that we could do something today. Everybody in the team was very positive. But now we still have three games to come. Three finals, so to speak. We have to remain calm. Our job isn’t finished yet,”he said. “The key to our success? Our focus perhaps. We didn’t create many chances but we did what we needed to do and that was score. It was really a team performance because the guys in the back defended very solid as well. It was not easy but together we made it happen. We believed in each other.”

Lewandowski Draws a Blank

Jutgla’s goal came as Barcelona’s big summer signing Robert Lewandowski failed to find the target against Inter. The Poland international has 12 goals already this season but has now drawn blanks against Bayern and Inter in the Champions League.

Xavi will know his team can’t afford to rely solely on Lewandowski for goals this season and will want more from his team. Barca’s next highest scorers after Lewandowski this season are Ousmane Dembele and Ansu Fati who both have two.

Lewandowski will be aiming to get back on the scoresheet next time out against Celta Vigo in La Liga. The striker has nine goals in seven La Liga matches so far this season and is averaging a goal every 60 minutes currently.

READ NEXT: Barcelona’s ‘Mini Messi’ Beats Ansu Fati Scoring Record