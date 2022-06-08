Barcelona Confirm Second Exit of Summer Transfer Window

Barcelona announced on Wednesday, June 8 that reserve team striker Ferran Jutgla has left the club and moved to Belgian side Club Brugge in a deal worth €5 million.

The deal comes as no surprise as Jutgla had already confirmed he had been told he was surplus to requirements at the Camp Nou and was ready to move on after just one season at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona confirmed the news in a statement on the club’s official website and also offered a few details of the transfer.

“FC Barcelona and Club Bruges have reached an agreement for the transfer of Ferran Jutglà for 5 million euros. The club reserves 10% of the capital gain of a future sale of the player by the Belgian club. The club publicly expresses its gratitude to Ferran Jutglà for his commitment and dedication, and wishes him good luck and success in the future.”

Jutgla finished the 2021-22 campaign as the top scorer in the Primera División RFEF on 19 goals and also netted twice for the first team. The striker was called up by Xavi on eight occasions last season and scored against Elche in La Liga and Linares in the Copa del Rey.

The striker is the second player to depart Barcelona this summer. The Catalans have already sold Philippe Coutinho to Premier League side Aston Villa and are expected to offload several more players in the transfer window.

Jutgla Sends Goodbye Message

Jutgla has already sent a goodbye message to Barcelona fans and kept the door open to a possible return to the club in the future. The 23-year-old posted the following message on Twitter.

“Now the championship is over and after days of much tension, information, speculation, and at the same time, of uncertainty and illusion, I write these lines to thank infinitely the Barcelona family for giving me the opportunity to grow as a footballer. You have allowed me to fulfill a dream and it has been a very important step in my career,” he wrote. “In recent months, we have set various scenarios for the future. I had the option of spending another season at FC Barcelona and also the option of being able to join another project, with the idea of ​​consolidating my professional career. In this sense, I take this opportunity to thank the sports management and the board for having taken into account my wish.”

Jutgla then signed off his message by adding he would be more than happy to head back to Barcelona and play for the Blaugrana at some point in the future.

He added, “Football gives you many turns, and of course I leave the door open to return in the future to wear a shirt as important as Barca’s in two or three seasons.”

Jutgla has signed a four-year deal with Club Brugge and will wear the No. 9 shirt in the 2022-23 campaign.

