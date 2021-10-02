Koeman Roasts Barcelona Teenager After Atletico Loss

Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman criticized 19-year-old midfielder Nico Gonzalez after Saturday’s 2-0 loss to defending La Liga champions Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

Nico was a surprise inclusion in Koeman’s starting XI and featured alongside 17-year-old Gavi in the starting XI. However, the teenager was taken off by Koeman at half-time of the match with the visitors already 2-0 down and replaced by Sergi Roberto.

The Dutchman spoke about Nico after the defeat and blamed the youngster for Atletico’s opening goal scored by Thomas Lemar after 23 minutes, as reported by The Athletic’s Dermot Corrigan.

“You cannot leave so much space when we lost the ball. We had spoken exactly about that, our midfielders needed to follow their men – and Nico let Lemar run for their opening goal,” he said. “That is why we have played sometimes with three centre-backs, we leave too much space, and do not have pace in midfield to cover players like Llorente or Lemar in this case.”

Saturday’s match was just Nico’s sixth outing for the Barcelona first team. The teenager is still technically part of the reserve team but has been called up regularly to the senior side due to injuries and after some impressive performances.

Koeman brought on Ansu Fati, Luuk de Jong, and Clement Lenglet in the second half but his changes had little effect as the hosts ran out comfortable winners and handed Barca a first La Liga defeat of the 2021-22 season.

Koeman Demands Three Wins For Barcelona

Barca’s defeat at Atletico leaves the Catalan giants down in ninth place in La Liga, albeit with a game in hand, and with Koeman admitting his team needs to get back to winning ways quickly in the Spanish top flight.

The international break means Barca don’t play until October 17 when Valencia visit the Camp Nou. Fixtures against Dynamo Kiev, in the Champions League, and Real Madrid follow and Koeman knows there is little room for error, as reported by Eurosport.

“I spoke to the president yesterday, this morning too. We’ve been discussing things about the team, the staff, the club. Things have become clearer now. The message will help calm things down,” he said. “Laporta called me last night and we were talking. At least there is clarity in this aspect. After the break there are three games we have to win. Laporta’s support is important, if we don’t have everything clear; then it is difficult to have a peaceful mind and the patience to work. It’s the best for everyone, now like any coach we must demand results.”

Koeman had been under pressure ahead of the game after a disappointing start to the season but president Joan Laporta told reporters in the build-up the Dutch coach would stay on at the Camp Nou and would be given time to try and turn the team’s fortunes around.

