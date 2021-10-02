Barcelona Drop Bombshell Ahead of Atletico Madrid Clash

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has confirmed that Ronald Koeman will stay on as manager regardless of the team’s result against Atletico Madrid in La Liga on Saturday.

It had been widely reported that Koeman would be sacked after the crunch clash at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium following a disappointing start to the new season but Laporta says that is not the case, as reported by Mundo Deportivo.

“Ronald Koeman will continue as Barcelona coach, we believe he deserves a margin of confidence of many reasons,” he said. “He is a Barça man, a legend in our world. He will continue and deserves a margin of confidence.”

Barcelona head into the match fresh from a 3-0 defeat to Benfica in the Champions League that has hurt the Catalan giants’ chances of progressing to the knockout stages of the tournament.

Laporta added that he has spoken to the Dutch coach and thinks the team can improve once injured players such as Sergio Aguero, Ousmane Dembele, and Martin Braithwaite return to action.

“Koeman loves Barça and decided to come in a moment of maximum institutional and sporting difficulty. After speaking to him I see that he trusts this team, especially when the injured players return,” he explained. “When that happens, we will have better chances. Koeman is a Culé and a Barça legend, he will continue as coach, has a contract and we hope to get back to winning ways and good football. I am certain he will give his all.”

Laporta Asks Fans For Patience

The Barcelona president also urged supporters to be patient despite a start to the 2021-22 campaign that has yielded just three victories from eight games in all competitions.

“We can understand the fans’ reaction to this issue because the results aren’t coming, but I ask them to have a margin of confidence with the coach,” he added. “He deserves it. I also ask them to trust this team because once the injured players return it will be even more competitive.”

Koeman admitted before the match he was aware about the speculation regarding his future but told a pre-match press conference that he had not heard anything from the club directly, as reported by Diario Sport.

“I’ve learned the president was here this morning but I’ve not seen him,” he said. “The club have said nothing to me. I have ears, I have eyes. I already know they leak a lot of things, but they’ve not said anything to me.”

Barca’s tough start to 2021-22 under Koeman has seen a host of coaches linked with replacing the Dutchman at the Camp Nou. Xavi, Andrea Pirlo, Roberto Martinez, and Marcelo Gallardo have all been mentioned, while Ajax boss Erik ten Hag was also reportedly a target.

Barcelona To Leapfrog Atletico?

Despite Barcelona’s difficulties, the team can go above Atletico in the table with a win in Madrid on Saturday. The Rojiblancos slipped to a shock defeat to Alaves last time out in La Liga and are currently just two points better off than Barca who also have a game in hand on the champions.

Koeman has named a 22-man squad for the trip to the Spanish capital. Midfielder Pedri misses out after suffering a relapse of his recent thigh injury, but left-back Jordi Alba is back to full fitness and included.

A win for the visitors would relieve some of the pressure after another chaotic week at the Camp Nou but anything other than three points will add to the continuing unrest at the club.

