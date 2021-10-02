Pique and Busquets Clash During Barcelona vs Atletico [WATCH]

Barcelona duo Gerard Pique and Sergio Busquets were spotted engaging in a passionate discussion during Saturday’s La Liga clash against Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano Staidum.

Pique gestured angrily at his captain immediately after Atletico had taken the lead through Thomas Lemar. The Frenchman smashed the ball past Marc-Andre ter Stegen and into the roof of the net after good work from Joao Felix and Luis Suarez.

Television cameras then captured Busquets and Pique exchanging views while Atletico celebrated, as shown by ESPN.

Pique and Busquets got into it after they conceded 😳 pic.twitter.com/bQA90DfKKF — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) October 2, 2021

Barcelona suffered more misery before half-time when former striker Suarez added a second to leave the Catalan giants with a mountain to climb if they are to take anything away from game.

The goals also mean that Ronald Koeman’s side have once again failed to keep a clean sheet in 2021-22. Barca’s only shutouts so far have come in a 0-0 draw at Cadiz and a 3-0 win over Levante in La Liga.

Koeman Fumes In The Stands

Koeman appeared furious at seeing his team go behind once again. The Dutchman was forced to watch the match from the stands as he completes a two-game touchline ban after being sent off against Cadiz.

The Barcelona coach was spotted talking angrily on the phone, presumably to his coaching staff on the bench at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, as shown by Carrusel Deportivo.

There had been speculation Koeman would be fired after Saturday’s match regardless of the result. However, president Joan Laporta confirmed before kick-off that Koeman will stay on and be given time to try and turn things around after a disappointing start to the campain.

Koeman Makes Changes For Crunch Clash

Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman made changes for the trip to Atletico. The Dutchman dropped Luuk de Jong, Sergi Roberto, and Eric Garcia from his starting XI, while Pedri missed out through injury.

Exciting teenage midfielders Nico Gonzalez and Gavi were once again named in the team along with 22-year-old defender Oscar Mingueza and Brazil international Philippe Coutinho.

Atletico were able to name former Barcelona striker Suarez in their starting XI for the match. However, Antoine Griezmann, who joined on loan on deadline day from the Catalan giants, had to settle for a place on the bench.

