Barcelona Make Final Decision on Dani Alves Return: Report

Barcelona have ruled out signing former defender Dani Alves on a free transfer but are “open to the possibility” of the Brazilian working for the club in the future.

New coach Xavi and Barcelona “are not thinking about bringing” the 38-year-old back to the Camp Nou because “they want to give more priority to the club’s younger players,” as reported by Marca.

Yet Alves could have a role “upstairs” at Barcelona in the future as the former full-back is still viewed with fondness at the club and is seen as a “great person with an impressive media appeal.”

Alves Offers His Services

The Brazilian is currently a free agent after leaving Sao Paulo and told Diario Sport’s Joaquim Piera in October 2021 that he would love to play for the Catalan giants once again.

“I left saying that when Barça needed and wanted me I would return regardless of where I was. There’s too much love, respect and care I have for this home. If Barca think they need me all they need to do is call. I believe I can add things wherever I go but at Barca now especially with the youngsters they have,” he said. “If Barça thinks they need me, they just have to call me. I still think that I can contribute anywhere, but more at Barça because of the number of young people it has now.”

Barcelona were said to be set for talks with Alves over a possible January transfer, as reported by UOL. However, it seems the club had now made a decision and will not be offering the veteran another chance to shine at the Camp Nou.

Laporta Reveals Alves Offer

It would still be no surprise to see Alves join the club in an non-playing capacity following the return of Xavi. President Joan Laporta has revealed the Brazilian is one of several players to offer their services to the Catalan giants.

Laporta spoke at a press conference to present Xavi as the club’s new coach and revealed that former captain Carles Puyol, Javier Mascherano, Andres Iniesta, and even Gerard Pique have offered to help the club out, as reported by AS.

“Well they are already helping, given the good relationship that we have with them. Each of them have their own obligations and roles such is the case with Puyol,” said Laporta. “Communication with him is either through me or through members of the board, with Andres as well. Andres has given me his support in these difficult times, through WhatsApp. He’s very excited about Xavi’s arrival. Mascherano, as well, even though I didn’t have him as a player there is a great relationship through messages. Piqué is obviously a player of ours and he is 100% involved in the project and Dani Alvés is very active and trying to help the club in different aspects and he’s also offered his help from a sporting perspective.”

Xavi has replaced Ronald Koeman in charge and signed a contract with the club until June 2023. His first game in charge will be against Espanyol at the Camp Nou on November 20.

