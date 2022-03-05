Barcelona Offer Fresh Update on Dani Alves’ Future: Report

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez offered an update on Brazil international Dani Alves’s future at the Camp Nou ahead of his team’s La Liga trip to Elche on Sunday, March 6.

Alves has been a hit since returning to the Camp Nou for a second stint with the club on a free transfer. There has been speculation Barcelona will offer a one-year extension at the end of the campaign, and Xavi told a pre-match press conference he wants to keep the 38-year-old.

“We haven’t talked about it [a new contract] yet but based on his performances, what he’s giving to the team on and off the field, it’s amazing. He brings positivity, professionalism, he’s an example,” he said. “I would like to have him here next season. He’s scored, given several assists, what he’s giving us is a lot. I would like him to continue but it depends on the club, his performances. I have no doubt that if he’s here next season he will give us a lot.”

Alves has so far made five appearances in all competitions for the Catalan giants, scoring once and contributing two assists. The Brazilian’s only goal so far came against Atletico Madrid and saw him become the oldest player to score for Barca in La Liga.

Alves Responds To Rumors

The Brazilian has responded to the rumors regarding a possible contract extension at Barcelona in a post on social media. Alves took to Twitter with a post that read, “My heart becomes afraid when it says MARCA hahahahahaha!! Just joking guys, keeping up my habit with MARCA!!”

Cuando dice MARCA mi corazón comienza a tener miedo jajajajajaja!!

Es una broma tíos, solo para no perder la costumbre con marca!! 😂🤪😂 https://t.co/cNo2kQ6EhT — Daniel Alves (@DaniAlvesD2) March 4, 2022

Alves has history when it comes to Marca. The full-back famously refused to take questions from the Spanish newspaper at a press conference back in May 2015 after being angered by their coverage.

“I don’t answer questions from MARCA. They’re trash,” he said and then repeated the same stance several months later ahead of a Champions League match with Barcelona.

Xavi Talks Signing Defenders

It would be no surprise to see Barcelona keep hold of Alves for another campaign, although the club do continue to be linked with a host of defenders including Chelsea duo Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta

The arrival of Azpilicueta could spell bad news for Alves as the Chelsea captain can play a right-back or in central defense. Xavi reportedly considers the signing of the 32-year-old to be “a priority.”

Xavi was also asked about the rumors at his news conference but did not want to give too much away with regards reinforcing the Barcelona backline in the summer transfer window.

“I think that the feeling is that we’re not supposed to be talking about this right now. I know the fans are excited but let’s talk about the present. We want to get to the third spot, Europa League, I don’t think it’s time to talk about this. We are on a good run, we have Elche next, that’s what we are worried about right now,” he explained. “I understand the interest but all I can say is we’re working towards the future. With regards Pique, his performances have been great. He’s the leader of our defensive line, he moves the ball forward, he’s been amazing aerially. He’s having a great season.”

Barcelona splashed out heavily on attackers during the January transfer window, bringing in Ferran Torres, Adama Traore, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, but may turn their attention to the backline come the end of the season.

