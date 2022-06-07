Barcelona Striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Shows Off New Look

Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has shown off a surprise new look as he enjoys a well-deserved break following the culmination of the 2021-22 campaign.

The Gabon international is well-known for his trademark mohawk but has opted for something quite different in the close season and showed off his new trim on Instagram.

Auba shows off his new look: pic.twitter.com/ScguTVMaw5 — Barça Universal (@BarcaUniversal) June 7, 2022

Aubameyang is not the only player who has gone in for a new hairstyle since Barcelona’s season finished. Defender Oscar Mingueza has also shown off a drastic change on social media.

The 23-year-old is known for his long hair which he usually wears in a ponytail but has gone for something entirely different as can be seen below.

The Barcelona players not currently involved with their national teams are on holiday and not due back at the club until next month. The Catalan giants have announced the player are due back for the start of pre-season on July 4.

Barcelona are yet to finalize their entire pre-season program but have already announced friendlies in the United States. Xavi’s side will play Inter Miami CF on July 19 and the New York Red Bulls on July 30.

Barcelona’s Aubameyang Pays Off

Barcelona’s move for Aubameyang in the January transfer window raised a few eyebrows as the Catalans moved for the striker who had been enduring a tough time at Arsenal.

The attacker arrived on a free transfer and went on to finish the season as the club’s joint top-scorer with Memphis Depay. Both players finished the campaign on 13 goals but Aubameyang achieved the feat in just 23 games.

Aubameyang also boasted an impressive minutes per goal record in La Liga last season which was was beaten only by Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema who finished the campaign as the Spanish top flight’s top scorer.

⚽️ Best mins per goal record in La Liga last season (5+ goals scored): 🥇 Karim Benzema – Every 96.1 mins

🥈 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – Every 99.3 mins

🥉 Luuk de Jong – Every 107.2 mins pic.twitter.com/UOcYp64CsV — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) June 4, 2022

Barcelona signed Aubameyang on a deal that runs until June 2025 but includes a break option next summer. At 32 the striker is heading towards the end of his career but has proven to be a tidy bit of business by the Catalans.

Barca Set For New-Look Attack?

The Catalan giants could be set for more changes in attack for the 2022-23 season and are expected to be active in the summer transfer window despite the club’s ongoing financial issues.

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski has emerged as the club’s top transfer target, while there have also been suggestions Barca could move for Argentine winger Angel Di Maria on a free transfer.

Loanees Adama Traore and Luuk de Jong are expected to leave at the end of June when their contracts expire and could be joined by Ousmane Dembele who has failed to agree a contract extension.

However, coach Xavi will also have Ansu Fati available again after the teenager returned from injury towards the end of last season. If the 19-year-old can avoid injury and fulfil his obvious potential he will surely feel like a new signing in 2022-23.

