Barcelona Planning €50M Bid For Top Summer Target: Report

Barcelona look set for a busy summer transfer window after club members voted to authorize the sale of future merchandizing and future television rights which it’s estimated will bring in around €600 million in income.

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski has emerged as Barca’s top target after confirming he wants to leave the Bundesliga champions and head to the Camp Nou.

Barcelona are due to hold talks with Bayern “next week” to discuss a move for the Poland international, as reported by Diario Sport. The Catalan giants have already seen an initial offer turned down but will return with an improved bid.

Xavi’s side are willing to meet Bayern’s asking price of €50m which will be an initial €40m plus €10m in variables. The Bavarian giants are known to be “tough negotiators” but Lewandowski’s desire to leave may help Barca complete a deal.

Mane on the Way to Bayern

Another factor that may help Barcelona in their pursuit of Lewandowski is the fact that Bayern have already agreed a deal for Liverpool attacker Sadio Mane. Bayern will pay a guaranteed £28m for the Senegal international and the fee could reach £35m with add-ons, as reported by Fabrizio Romano for The Guardian.

Mane is due at Bayern shortly to complete a medical and will then sign a three-year deal at the Allianz Arena. Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has already confirmed the transfer. He told Sky Sports in Germany, “Yes, Sadio is coming to Bayern.”

The arrival of Mane could open the door for Lewandowski to leave. Bayern have previously stated they want Lewandowski to fulfil the final year of his contract but may be willing to soften their stance, particularly as the striker has urged the club to let him leave on several occasions since the end of the campaign.

Chelsea Also Interested?

Barcelona are not the only club interested in Lewandowski. Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel is keen on the 33-year-old and would like him to replace Romelu Lukaku at Stamford Bridge, as reported by ESPN.

Lewandowski “has verbally agreed a deal” to Barcelona “but a lack of funds is holding things up.” Tuchel is a long-time admirer of the striker and has “encouraged Chelsea to enter the running” and see if a deal can be done.

Yet Lewandowski has already made it clear he is only thinking about Barcelona, while his former agent has revealed why the striker may not fancy a move to the Premier League, as reported by Yahoo Sports.

“I always heard Robert give a childish explanation that it rains so much in England,” said Cezary Kucharski. “But I think the real reason was that he didn’t think he could be as efficient as in Germany. Robert was really afraid of that.”

Lewandowski will celebrate his 34th birthday in August but remains one of Europe’s deadliest strikers. The veteran managed 50 goals for Bayern last season, finishing the campaign as the top scorer in the Bundesliga for the fifth season in a row.

