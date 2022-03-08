Barcelona Planning at Least 4 Summer Signings: Report

Barcelona are planning on signing at least four players in the summer transfer window in a bid to strengthen Xavi’s first-team squad ahead of the 2022-23 season.

The Catalan giants want a new No.9, and Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland remains their top target, but also want to add a midfielder, a center-back, and a full-back, as reported by Diario Sport.

Barca’s financial limitations means they will look to target free agents. AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie, who is out of contract in the summer, is on the club’s radar and has already reportedly received an offer from the Catalan giants.

Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen is also thought to be close to a move to the Camp Nou on a free transfer. A deal to sign the Denmark international is said to be “99% agreed.”

Christensen’s Chelsea team-mate Cesar Azpilicueta continues to be linked with a move to Barcelona and is certainly wanted by coach Xavi. Barcelona have also made an offer to Ajax full-back Nouassir Mazraoui, as reported by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Haaland ‘Wants’ Barcelona Move

Barcelona are growing increasingly confident they will be able to land Haaland this summer as the striker wants a move to the Camp Nou, as reported by Lluis Mascaro at Diario Sport.

Haaland has been “seduced by Barca’s style of play and the new project” that coach Xavi is working on with young and exciting players such as Gavi, Pedri, Ferran Torres, Ronald Araujo, and Ansu Fati.

Barca will still find it hard to make the finances work but do have some plans to be able to afford Haaland. The Catalans could do a deal with private equity firm CVC or do have the option to sell 49% of Barca Studios for €350 million.

President Joan Laporta has reportedly already met with Haaland’s agent, Mino Raiola, and made an offer for a five-year deal worth €190 million gross. However, Barca would also have to shell out Haaland’s €75m release clause too.

Barcelona Consider Haaland Alternatives

Yet Haaland is also wanted by other top European clubs including reigning Premier League champions Manchester City and Barcelona’s fierce La Liga rivals Real Madrid.

The Catalan giants will still move for a new No. 9 if they miss out on Haaland and have already drawn up some possible options, as reported by Sport. Benfica forward Darwin Núñez, Karim Adeyemi of RB Salzburg, Bayer Leverkusen’s Patrick Schick and RB Leipzig’s André Silva have all emerged as possible targets.

There are certainly likely to be many changes in the Barca attack over the summer. Luuk de Jong will leave when his loan from Sevilla expires and could be followed out of the door by Martin Braithwaite and Memphis Depay.

Ousmane Dembele’s future also remains uncertain as the Frenchman is out of contract, while Barca will also have to decide whether to take up the purchase option in Adama Traore’s loan deal from Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers.

