Barcelona ‘Make Offer’ To Soon-To-Be Free Agent: Report

Barcelona are fast improving under new coach Xavi, particularly after bringing in four new players during the January transfer window, but are already making plans for the summer.

The Catalan giants have made an offer for soon-to-be free agent Franck Kessie who looks set to depart AC Milan when his contract expires at the end of the season, as reported by journalist Gianluca Di Marzio.

Barca have put an “important contract” offer on the table worth €6.5 million a year after ramping up their interest in the 25-year-old midfielder. The Catalans are said to be “the closest club” to signing Kessie and are now awaiting the Ivorian’s decision.

Kessie has already informed AC Milan he will not be continuing at the San Siro and will look for a new club after five years with the Rossoneri, as reported by Adrian Fernandez at Diario Sport.

The midfielder wants his future decided “as soon as possible” and “the idea of ​​playing at the Camp Nou seduces him.” Kessie joined AC Milan from Serie A rivals Atalanta for €25 million in 2019 and has made 163 Serie A appearances for the club, scoring 34 times.

Barcelona’s Midfield Options

Speculation that Barcelona may move for Kessie is a little surprising given the amount of midfield talent available to Xavi currently. The coach has Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong, Pedri, Gavi, and Nico Gonzalez available and all have shone this season.

Xavi also has Sergi Roberto and Riqui Puig in the squad, although there are doubts over the futures of both players. Roberto is out of contract in the summer, while Puig could be tempted to leave after struggling for game time again this season.

Kessie would face a real battle for minutes if he did arrive, although it’s worth noting that Xavi will need a replacement for Busquets at some point soon. The captain will turn 34 in July and his contract expires in 2023.

Busquets Heading to MLS?

Indeed there has already been speculation that Busquets is thinking about his future and is considering heading to Major League Soccer to finish his career.

Busquets is said to be considering the possibility of linking up with former Barcelona teammates Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi at David Beckham’s Inter Miami side before hanging up his boots, as reported by Onze.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has also reported that Inter Miami are not the only club keen on bringing Busquets to MLS.

MLS clubs are approaching Sergio Busquets since July 2021. He decided to wait and turn down the opening proposals as he only wanted to stay at Barça. 🇺🇸🇪🇸 #FCB …but MLS clubs will try again to tempt Busquets, in particular Inter Miami – as expected & confirmed by @xavicampos ⤵️ https://t.co/nOikQdmWeW — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 25, 2022

Barcelona’s midfield future does look to be in good hands even with Busquets’s time at the club drawing to a close. Teenage midfielders Gavi and Pedri have both drawn plaudits this season, while Nico is also pressing hard for a regular place.

Coach Xavi likened Pedri to former team-mate Andres Iniesta after Barcelona’s 4-0 win over Athletic on Sunday, February 27 and also made it clear just how highly he rates the 19-year-old after the match.

“If we’re talking about pure talent, Pedri is the best in the world,” he told reporters at the Camp Nou. “He is a wonderful player. I haven’t seen many talents like him.”

