Barcelona ‘Receive Three Offers’ For Teenage Midfielder: Report

Barcelona midfielder Pablo Torre only arrived at the club in the summer from Racing but could be on the move again January, with clubs interested in taking the teenager on loan.

The Catalans are set to make a decision on Torres’s future after receiving “three offers” from La Liga clubs for the youngster ahead of the January transfer window, as reported by Diario Sport.

Torre is “reluctant” to move away and is set to discuss his future with Xavi. The coach has already admitted Torre is in a “difficult situation” at the Camp Nou due to the fierce competition for places in midfield.

The 19-year-old has only made four appearances in all competitions this season, and it’s difficult to see that situation changing much in the second half of the campaign, particularly with Pedri, Gavi, Frenkie de Jong, Sergio Busquets, and Franck Kessie in the squad.

Torre has already acknowledged it’s “difficult to get minutes” at Barcelona which means he could decide to move on loan in order to enjoy some regular playing time in 2023 and contine his development.

Where Could Torre Go?

Celta Vigo are one club who are interested in the youngster, while Villarreal are also keen on the midfielder, as reported by El Periodico Mediterráneo. The Yellow Submarine are currently managed by former Barca boss Quique Setien who would be happy to have Torre on a temporary basis.

A move to another La Liga club would offer Torre the chance to experience life in the Spanish top flight as well as providing a platform for the midfielder to show Xavi and his parent club exactly what he can do in the second half of the campaign.

Barcelona are also keen to send Torre out to avoid another Riqui Puig situation. The talented midfielder refused to seek a loan and remained determined to succeed at Barcelona. However, he eventually moved to LA Galaxy on a free transfer after failing to nail down a regular place in the team.

Torre Back From Injury

Meanwhile, Torre will be keen to get back to action after barely featuring during the World Cup break. The midfielder did feature as a substitute in a friendly for the Spain Under-21s but then picked up an ankle injury.

The youngster was expected to feature for Barcelona Atletic, the club’s reserve side during the World Cup, but his ankle problem ensured he has not played for Rafa Marquez’s side.

However, the teenager is back in training after recovering from his injury as Xavi begins preparations for the restart of La Liga at the end of the month. The youngster was on the pitch on Tuesday, December 13 along with youngsters Arnau Casas, Héctor Fort, Unai Hernández, Dani Rodríguez, Lamine Yamal and Ángel Alarcón of the youth team.

Xavi is still waiting to have his full first-team squad available again after the World Cup, with players having been handed time off following their exploits in Qatar for their national teams. The team’s first game after the World Cup is against Espanyol on New Year’s Eve.

