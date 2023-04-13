Barcelona Slap Huge Price Tag on Raphinha Amid Exit Talk: Report

Barcelona splashed out €60 million to bring Raphinha to the Camp Nou last summer but could be willing to allow the Brazil international to leave after just one campaign.

The Catalan giants are happy with the Brazil international but “would study an offer of around 80 million euros,” according to Goal’s Ruben Uria. The nessage seems to be clear, the forward is certainly not considered an untouchable member of Xavi’s squad.

Uria adds that Barcelona would be willing to listen to offers as the club needs to increase income and trim the wage bill this summer in order to comply with Financial Fair Play regulation.

Premier League side Chelsea were linked with Raphinha in the summer and could be interested in the forward yet again. Raphinha has made 40 appearances this season for Barcelona, scoring 9 goals and contributing 9 assists.

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Could Raphinha Leave?

Barcelona’s financial situation means that the club will be vulnerable to large offers for any of their players this summer. Raphinha has only been at the club for one season but is far from a guaranteed starter when everyone is fit.

The Brazilian has played regularly in 2023, largely because Ousmane Dembele has been sidelined. Raphinha has impressed with five goals and three assists, since the turn of the year, but his inconsistency has been a frustration.

The former Leeds man has also made it clear that he only really wants to play on the right of the attack for Barcelona. Xavi is well stocked for options on the right, with Raphinha, Dembele and Ferran Torres all available, meaning he could look to offload one of the trio.

Dembele will be expected to go straight back into the team when fit, which means Raphinha and Torres are more vulnerable. Torres has also struggled for form in 2022-23 and is another player who could be sold for financial reasons.

Raphinha Admits To Struggles

Raphinha has openly admitted to struggling for form this season for Barcelona and finding it difficult to adapt. The Brazilian has revealed he feels he’s missing “something” but is confident he can rediscover his top form on a consistent basis.

Raphinha’s frustrations have also been evident on the pitch. The Brazilian was forced to apologize after reacted furiously to being substituted. Xavi did his best to play down the incident afterwards.

Yet top scorer Robert Lewandowski has backed the summer signing. The striker has revealed how he was impressed by the forward when he first saw him in training for Barcelona.

Barcelona currently lead La Liga by 13 points with 10 games remaining and are strong favorites to be crowned La Liga champions at the end of the season. Yet a summer of change appears to be looming, with the club’s financial issues continuing to affect the club’s decision-making both on and off the pitch.

READ NEXT: Lewandowski Sends Barcelona ‘Nice Football’ Warning