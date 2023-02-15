‘I’m Missing Something’ – Barcelona Forward Makes Honest Admission

Barcelona forward Raphinha has made a honest assessment of his form at the club since signing for the Catalans giants in a big-money move from Leeds United in the summer transfer window.

Raphinha has openly admitted he’s struggled to adapt to life at the Camp Nou after so far failing to nail down a permanent place in Xavi’s starting XI. The Brazilian has now told reporters that he’s improving but isn’t quite at his best level yet, as reported by Diario AS.

“When you come to a new place, you don’t know anyone and you don’t know the style of play,” he said. “You need time to adapt to the style of play, of the League. I’m missing something, but it’s a matter of time.”

Raphinha has shown signs of improvement in recent games. The Brazil international has scored in two of his last three games, netting in Barcelona’s league wins over Real Betis and Sevilla that have helped Xavi’s side move 11 points clear at the top of the table.

Dembele Injury Offers Raphinha Chance

Raphinha’s struggles have seen the Brazilian linked with a move away from Barcelona already. However, the forward has made it clear that he is not interested in leaving the club as things stand.

The former Leeds man has been offered more game time in 2023 due to the absence of Ousmane Dembele. The Frenchman has been ruled out of action with a thigh injury and is not expected back until next month.

Dembele’s injury offers Raphinha a golden chance to stake his claim for more minutes at the Camp Nou, particularly as fellow attackers Ferran Torres and Ansu Fati are also finding it hard to make an impact at the club this season.

Raphinha Expecting Tough Manchester United Test

Raphinha will hope to start Barcelona’s next game against Manchester United in the Europa League on Thursday, February 16. The Brazilian knows the Red Devils well from his time in the Premier League with Leeds and faced United twice last season.

The two teams both head into the tie in good form. Manchester United are third in the Premier League under new manager Erik ten Hag and into the final of the Carabao Cup, but Raphinha is still confident his side have what it takes to prevail.

“I expect a tough game, but I think it’s one of the best games of the season to play them. I think it will be a good match. We know United are a great team but we have to know what to do,” he explained. “United and Barça are one of the two best teams in the world. But all clubs go through difficult times and what you have to do is know how to change your mind.”

Raphinha tasted defeat twice against Manchester United last season but did score in the 4-2 loss at Elland Road. Another goal on Thursday would be warmly welcomed by the Catalans as Xavi’s side go in search of a place in the last 16 of the competition.

