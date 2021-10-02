Suarez Trolls Koeman After Scoring Against Barcelona [LOOK]

Luis Suarez appeared to send a message to Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman after scoring for Atletico Madrid against his former side at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in La Liga on Saturday.

The Uruguay international had a hand in Atletico’s first goal after 23 minutes, scored by Thomas Lemar, but then doubled the hosts’ lead with a cool finish just a minute before half-time.

Suarez initially refused to celebrate but then made a gesture which seemed to be aimed at the Barcelona boss who was watching the game from the stands due to a touchline ban.

¡Ojo al gesto de Luis Suárez tras haberle hecho gol al Barcelona! ☎️ 😬 pic.twitter.com/uJ4SrHFe5V — Goal en español (@Goal_en_espanol) October 2, 2021

Supporters speculated on social media that the gesture was in relation to Koeman’s infamous phone call to the striker before his Barca exit. The coach reportedly told Suarez he was surplus to requirements at the Camp Nou in a brief call that lasted less than a minute, as reported by Diario Sport.

The move ended up working out well for Suarez as he scored 21 times in La Liga to help fire the Rojiblancos to the league title, while Barcelona could only finish third under Koeman.

Suarez Hits Out At Barcelona

Suarez has since confirmed Koeman called him to tell him his Barca career was over and has been critical of the way he was treated by the coach and president Joan Laporta, as reported by The Mirror.

“I will always be grateful to the club, but they used me. He [Laporta] said everything in the press instead of phoning me personally to say the club didn’t want me,” he said. “Why did he not call me directly? They phoned when they wanted me to convince to stay and to speak with Griezmann [about signing]. They should have explained the situation to me.”

The Uruguay international also spoke to TVE1 before Saturday’s match-up and admitted he’s still feeling hurt by the way his exit was handled, as reported by Marca.

“I have not forgotten that last year in pre-season [Barcelona] sent me to train on my own to make me angry, and I was a professional [despite that], as the coach, he said. “I was a professional and I would train every day without pouting because that is what I have to do, because I am like that and fate will have its own end.”

Koeman Reacts To Suarez Goal

Television cameras managed to pick out Koeman’s reaction to Suarez’s goal which put his side 2-0 down and heading for a first defeat of the season in La Liga, as shown by ESPN.

Koeman's reaction to Suarez's goal was full of regret 🤐 pic.twitter.com/YwGhm32as6 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) October 2, 2021

It’s been another tough week for Koeman at the Camp Nou. The coach saw his team beaten 3-0 by Benfica in the Champions League ahead of the trip to Atletico Madrid and there has been intense speculation he would be fired.

However, president Joan Laporta reacted to the rumors in the build-up to the match at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium. The 58-year-old told reporters that Koeman will stay on at the Camp Nou for now.

Laporta also asked supporters to have patience with Koeman despite a concerning start to the 2021-22 campaign. Barcelona have managed just three wins in all competitions and have struggled for inspiration, particularly with attackers such as Ansu Fati, Ousmane Dembele, and Sergio Aguero all injured.

