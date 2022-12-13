Barcelona Identify ‘Spectacular’ New €20M Transfer Target: Report

Sergio Busquets’s future at Barcelona remains the subject of intense speculation, with the club captain out of contract at the end of the 2022-23 season and able to walk away on a free transfer.

Barcelona are said to have “practically closed” a deal for Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves to be his replacement but finances remain an issue for the Catalan giants and means signings will not be easy to complete.

A new and “spectacular” target has now emerged in the shape of Boca Juniors youngster Alan Varela, as reported by Diario Sport. The midfielder is available for around €20m, which is around half the price of Neves and also has Varela youth on his side as he is four years younger than the Portugal international

The midfielder trained at Barcelona’s academy in Buenos Aires before moving on to Boca Juniors as part of an agreement between the two clubs. The agreement also means Barca are given priority when it comes to signing players from the Argentine club.

Barca Have ‘Good Reports’ On Varela

Varela may only be at the very start of his career, but Barcelona have already received “good reports” on the midfielder from coaching staff. The 21-year-old is considered to be mature enough to make the move to Europe despite his relative lack of top-level experience.

Boca’s latest gem is already a regular in the first team and plays in Busquets’s position. Yet his performances have already attracted attention from clubs in Europe, with Benfica among those interested in his services.

The Portuguese club could be set to lose Argentina international Enzo Fernandez to Liverpool which means they may well be in the market for a replacement. Barca may not be able to compete financially, but Varela’s Barca background could help the club if their interest does turn out to be serious.

What Next For Busquets?

.Barcelona know they will need a replacement for 34-year-old Busquets soon, but it’s still not clear when the captain will decide to call time on his incredible career with the Catalan giants.

Busquets is currently said to be considering all possibilities and could even end up staying at Barcelona for another season, as reported by Mundo Deportivo. The midfielder has been linked with a move to Inter Miami, to reunited with Lionel Messi, but may delay that option for another year.

Barcelona coach Xavi has told Busquets he does want the veteran to stay for another season, although the skipper would have to take a pay cut if he is to continue due to the club’s ongoing financial issues.

Xavi does have plenty of midfield options in his squad currently and has been told by Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal that Frenkie de Jong plays his best football in Busquets’s position.

However, it seems the club remain determined to bring in a replacement for the Spain captain, although the club’s finances are likely to have a major say in which player eventually arrives at Camp Nou.

