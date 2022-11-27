Barcelona Midfielder Set To Join Messi At Inter Miami: Report

Barcelona midfielder and captain Sergio Busquets is expected to leave the Camp Nou at the end of the season when his current contract with the Catalan giants expires.

Busquets is set to head to Inter Miami on a free transfer, according to Cope’s Juanma Castano. Such a move could see Busquets reunited with Lionel Messi who is also being tipped to join David Beckham’s side.

Inter Miami are “close” to agreeing a deal for Messi and will make the Argentina international the best-paid player in Major League Soccer, as reported by the Sunday Times.

Messi will also be a free agent in the summer and has previously claimed he would like to play in the United States before he hangs up his boots. The forward could also be joined by former Barca team-mates Luis Suarez and Cesc Fabregas who are also being tipped to move to Inter Miami.

Xavi Wants Busquets To Renew

Busquets leaving Barcelona would be a blow to coach Xavi who wants Busquets to stay and renew his contract. The veteran already knows that his manager is keen for him to stay for one more season, as reported by Diario Sport.

Xavi is “delighted” with his captain’s attitude and performances and feels he still has the ability to continue playing at the highest level despite attracting some criticism for his performances in the current campaign.

Yet Barca’s finances mean Busquets would have to take a pay cut if he did continue at Barcelona for another season. The Catalans are also struggling to afford to bring in a replacement, another reason why Xavi is keen for him to be offered a new contract.

Busquets Talks Barcelona Future

Busquets has previously insisted he has not made a decision on his future yet and will wait to see how the season progress before he decides where he will play his football next year.

There has been speculation that Busquets offered to leave Barcelona in the January transfer window and saw his request turned down by Xavi, but the captain has claimed that has not been the case.

Busquets has started 11 of Barca’s 14 league games this season and remains a key player but is clearly heading towards the end of his career. Ruben Neves has been tipped to replaced Busquets and is out of contract in 2024, while Xavi also has plenty of midfield talent available with Frenkie de Jong, Pedri, Gavi and Franck Kessie in his squad.

