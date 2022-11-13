‘That’s His Best Position’ – Barcelona Handed De Jong Advice

Barcelona manager Xavi has been handed some fresh advice about how to get the very best out of midfielder Frenkie de Jong by Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal.

De Jong was heavily linked with a move away from the club in the summer but made it clear he wanted to stay and had no interest in a transfer. The Dutchman started the season on the bench but has forced his way back into the team as the season has progressed.

The Dutchman is now with the Netherlands squad for the World Cup, and manager Van Gaal says the midfielder needs to be playing in Sergio Busquets’s position at the Camp Nou in an interview with NOS.

“I already said beforehand that he was not going to take the position away from Busquets,” he said. “But now that Busquets will go, Frenkie will take his place and that is his best position. Every time he played there, he was the best on the field.”

Busquets has been tipped to leave Barcelon at the end of the season when his current contract expires. The club captain will turn 35 in July and it’s thought he could move on and end his career in the United States.

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Van Gaal Highlights De Jong’s Strengths

The Netherlands boss also went on to speak about why De Jong is so important in his role at the base of the midfield. De Jong is expected to play a key role for the Dutch side at the World Cup, and Van Gaal says he is a vital player for the Oranje.

“He’s very important. If the opponents want to block us, Frenkie is the man who can play from the back,” he added. “He controls the ball, he can break a line and he has the ability to leave a player alone in front of the goalkeeper.”

De Jong heads to the World Cup after making 17 appearances for Barca this season, although only 11 of those has been as a starter. The midfielder has also contributed two goals and an assist in the current campaign.

Xavi ‘Delighted’ With De Jong

Meanwhile, Xavi is said to be “delighted” with De Jong’s performances this season following a summer of speculation over his future, acccording to Diario Sport’s Toni Frieros.

The midfielder “has grown this season” and become an important player for Xavi. The coach sees “more personality, more leadership, more arrivals in the box, more passing vision” from De Jong which has helped him improve at the Camp Nou.

Xavi always made it clear he did not want Barca to sell De Jong but acknowledged in the summer that the club may have had to offload the Dutchman due to their difficult financial position.

De Jong ended up staying but could end up saving the club more money in the future if he ends up succeeding Busquets, rather than Barca spending big on a replacement for the captain.

READ NEXT: Barcelona’s ‘Mini Messi’ Beats Ansu Fati Scoring Record