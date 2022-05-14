Barcelona Given Huge Boost in Robert Lewandowski Transfer Hunt

Barcelona have been given a huge boost in their pursuit of Bayern Munich’s prolific striker Robert Lewandowski ahead of the summer transfer window opening across Europe.

Bayern Munich’s sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has confirmed the Poland international does not want to extend his contract at the Allianz Arena and would like to leave.

Salihamidzic told Sky Sports in Germany, “I spoke to Lewa. In the conversation he told me that he did not want to accept our offer to extend the contract and that he would like to leave the club. He said that he would like to do something else.”

Yet the club chief also confirmed that the Bundesliga champions have not changed their minds about not wanting to sell Lewandowski. He added, “But our attitude hasn’t changed: Lewa has a contract until June 30, 2023. That’s a fact.”

Lewandowski’s contract expires at the end of next season which means Bayern must sell before then to avoid losing the 33-year-old on a free transfer in just over a year’s time.

Xavi Talks Lewandowski

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez was asked about Lewandowski on Saturday, May 14 at a pre-match press conference ahead of his team’s trip to Getafe in La Liga. The boss was asked if he might be put off a transfer because 33-year-old Lewandowski is already near the end of his career.

“I’m not going to talk about Lewandowski but I did sign Dani Alves at 38. It’s not just about age it’s about the level. Footballers are more professional now, they have staff supporting them. We see players like Ibrahimovic, Alves, these kinds of players who are still playing at a high level, or Cristiano and Messi,” he said. “They are at an age but continue to play at a fantastic level at top clubs. There is no restriction, it’s their level that decides if they will come or not.”

Lewandowski has shown few signs of slowing down even in his thirties. The striker is the Bundesliga’s top scorer this season with 34 goals and remains one of the most feared attackers in Europe.

Barcelona ‘Reach Verbal Agreement’ With Lewandowski?

Meanwhile, reports in Germany have stated that Barcelona have already reached a verbal agreement with Lewandowski on a three-year deal, according to Mundo Deportivo.

However, Barcelona will still need to negotiate with Bayern Munich if they are to land the striker which will not prove easy given the Bavarians clearly do not want to lose the attacker.

Barcelona’s financial situation will also limit their transfer activities, something Xavi admitted at his news conference when asked about possible transfers.

“We depend on our financial situation and in a few days we will know what our situation will be so we can plan,” he said. “We need to start thinking on this right now, to plan the next campaign. But yes the economic situation can limit our movements in the transfer market.”

Barcelona have just two La Liga games left to play but only need one more point to confirm second place and a spot in next season’s lucrative Spanish Super Cup.

