Barcelona Attacking Target Admits Transfer ‘Would Be Wild’

FC Basel striker Arthur Cabral is one of several attackers to have been linked with a move to Barcelona to strengthen the Catalan giants’ forward line ahead of the January transfer window.

Cabral is hardly a household name but has caught the eye of top clubs around Europe after scoring an impressive 27 goals in just 30 games in all competitions this season for the Swiss side.

The 23-year-old has been asked about speculation regarding a Camp Nou switch in an interview with Globo and made it clear that although he has not heard from Barcelona he would be excited if the Catalans came calling.

“Really, it was just the press. I don’t know, nothing has come to me,” he said when quizzed about the transfer rumors. “But if it did, it would be wild. Barcelona is Barcelona.”

Barcelona certainly look set for a busy January transfer window. Manchester City forward Ferran Torres has had a medical with the club ahead of a move from the Premier League giants, but Barca will need to offload players if they are to make further signing this winter.

Cabral Not a Winter Priority For Barcelona

Cabral may have attracted Barca’s attention, but it seems increasingly unlikely the striker is still a January target, particularly with Torres expected to complete his move from Manchester City imminently.

The FC Basel attacker is now considered to be a “standby” option as he doesn’t have all of the options that Barcelona are looking for when it comes to bringing in a new striker, according to Albert Masnou at Diario Sport.

Cabral’s youth and scoring record mean he could be a good investment for Barcelona, who are looking for a goalscorer after seeing Sergio Aguero retire, but his name is no longer at the top of the club’s list of attacking targets.

Barcelona to Choose Between Defense & Attack?

Barcelona instead look certain to sign Torres and will then decide whether to bring in another attacker or focus on the defense in the January window, according to Lluis Miguelsanz at Diario Sport.

Manchester United forward Edinson Cavani is a low-cost option to strengthen the club’s attack, although Barca will have Memphis Depay, Ansu Fati, and Martin Braithwaite back from injury in the new year which will boost coach Xavi’s options.

The Catalans could therefore decide to bring in a top-class defender instead but would need to offload players first. Samuel Umtiti and Philippe Coutinho are the players most likely to depart but it will not be easy to find either an exit.

Much will depend on Barca’s financial situation. On-loan attackers Luuk de Jong and Yusuf Demir are expected to leave, while Ousmane Dembele is set to renew his contract on a reduced salary.

Those moves, coupled with Aguero’s retirement, frees up space on the wage bill for Torres and Dani Alves but more departures will be needed before Barca can add any more players to the squad for the second half of the 2021-22 season.

