Barcelona Striker Joining Relegated Club on 3-Year Deal: Report

Barcelona’s summer squad overhaul is continuing with 25-year-old striker Rey Manaj expected to become the next player to wave goodbye to the Catalan giants.

Manaj, who spent last season on loan at Italian side Spezia, is set to join English club Watford on a three-year deal, according to reporter Fabrizio Romano. Watford were relegated from the Premier League at the end of last season and will play in the Championship in 2022-23.

Barcelona and Watford are set to reach an agreement for Rey Manaj. He’s joining Watford on a three year deal, he’ll be in London tomorrow. 🟡🤝 #transfers @SkySport Another imminent outgoing for Barça after Clément Lenglet, set to sign as new Tottenham player very soon. pic.twitter.com/K0ysv3RLpv — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 7, 2022

The striker did have plenty of options this summer. Manaj told The Athletic that he was meeting Watford for talks but also had “various options from other clubs including in Serie A and La Liga.”

Manaj impressed in pre-season ahead of the 2021-22 campaign for Barcelona but did not stay with the first team and was instead sent off to Spezia on loan. He scored five times in 30 appearances but the Italian side opted not to take up the €2.5 million purchase clause in his contract.

Braithwaite Also Leaving Barcelona?

Barcelona could also offload Martin Braithwaite in the summer transfer window. Coach Xavi has already informed the Denmark international he’s not in his plans, although the striker has made it clear he does not want to leave.

The Catalans want to sell Braithwaite and are hoping to receive a fee of around €8 million for the 31-year-old, as reported by Diario Sport. There is “some interest” in the striker from the Premier League but “nothing is advanced.”

Braithwaite is said to be “convinced” he can earn game time under Xavi next season but that looks difficult. The Dane missed the start of the 2021-22 season because of a serious knee injury that required surgery but barely featured once he returned to fitness.

Indeed Xavi handed Braithwaite just 11 minutes of game time in 2022 and it’s difficult to see that situation changing given the attacking options at the coach’s disposal. Xavi has Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Ferran Torres, and Ansu Fati in the squad, and Barcelona continue to be linked with moves for Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha.

Laporta Waiting For Response to Lewandowski Offer

Meanwhile, Barcelona president Joan Laporta has offered a fresh update on the Lewandowski situation. Laporta told a press conference to unveil new signing Franck Kessie that the Catalans have made an offer and are now waiting to hear back from Bayern Munich.

“We made an offer to FC Bayern to sign Lewandowski and we are waiting for their response, I hope their response is positive,” he said. “I want to thank Lewandowski here in public for what he is doing to join us.”

Bayern have so far insisted they do not want Lewandowski to leave before his contract expires in 2023, but the striker has already stated publicly on several occasions he considers his career with the Bundesliga champions over and wants to move to the Camp Nou.

The Bavarian giants are reportedly demanding a €50 million fee for 33-year-old Lewandowski, a figure Barcelona may struggle to match due to the club’s ongoing financial issues and because the club know the striker will be a free agent next year.

