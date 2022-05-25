‘I Still Have 2 Years Left:’ Barcelona Outcast Wants To Stay

Barcelona striker Martin Braithwaite insists he has no intention of looking for a move away from the Camp Nou despite having been told by coach Xavi he’s not in his future plans.

Xavi has already made it clear that he’s spoken to Braithwaite, Samuel Umtiti, Riqui Puig, and Oscar Mingueza to inform the players they need to look for a new club for next season.

Braithwaite is currently away on international duty with Denmark and has been asked about his future. The striker told TV2 he is not worried about the situation and is not thinking about a summer exit.

“No, that’s not something I’m thinking about. I still have two years left in Barcelona,” he explained. “But, you know, you never know what’s going to happen in football. But I’m very cool about it.”

Braithwaite missed the start of the season because of a knee injury but has not managed to convince Xavi he deserves minutes since returning to fitness. The striker has played just 11 minutes for Barca in 2022.

Braithwaite To Fight For His Place?

Indeed the attacker has only made a total of four La Liga appearances in 2021-22 but will need to play regularly next season if he is to make the Denmark squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Yet Braithwaite may struggle for minutes with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Ansu Fati, Ferran Torres, and Memphis Depay in the squad. Barca are also being tipped to bring in Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich.

The striker was asked how he planned to play more often at the Camp Nou and insisted he’s willing to fight for his place. He said, “I want to work hard. That’s what it’s all about. I can not control anything else. Then we have to see what happens.”

Pjanic Also Hoping For Barcelona Stay

Braithwaite is not the only player thinking about staying at Barcelona. Midfielder Miralem Pjanic, who has spent the season on loan at Turkish side Besiktas, has also insisted he is planning on seeing out his contract at the Camp Nou.

Pjanic will return from Turkey after his loan expires but it’s difficult to see how he can play regularly with Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong, Gavi, Nico Gonzalez, and Pedri in the squad. Barcelona are also expected to add AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie on a free transfer.

Yet Pjanic has told La Repubblica that he’s still hoping to spend the next two years of his career at the Camp Nou.

“Barcelona has an important meaning for me, it was a dream I had as a child. I am very proud of my career: Metz, Lyon, Roma and Juve: I spent nine years in Italy, the most important of my career,” he said. “I love Italian football a lot. For now I imagine staying in Barcelona for another two years and finishing the contract. Then, we’ll see. Never say never.”

The duo’s comments may not go down well at Barcelona with the club under pressure to trim the wage bill and raise funds. Xavi really needs to reduce his bloated squad as he currently has 34 players available for next season, although he will lose Adama Traore and Luuk de Jong when the duo’s loan deals expire at the end of June.

