Barcelona ‘Very Hurt’ By Striker’s Attitude: Report

Barcelona are expected to be very active in the summer transfer window with a host of players coming in and out of the Camp Nou as Xavi attempts to overhaul his squad.

Striker Martin Braithwaite is one player who is expected to depart and has already been told by coach Xavi he’s not in his plans for the future. Braithwaite made only five appearances last season for Barcelona and has been deemed surplus to requirements.

However, the Denmark international is digging his heels in when it comes to leaving Barcelona and has told the club he has no intention of going anywhere and wants to see out his deal that still has two years left to run, as reported by Mundo Deportivo.

Barcelona are “very hurt” by Braithwaite’s attitude, particularly as they know he will not feature under Xavi. The 31-year-old has been described as the player “who reacted the worst” to being told he can leave the Camp Nou.

Oscar Mingueza, Riqui Puig, and Samuel Umtiti have also been told to find new clubs after also struggling for game time in 2021-22 but are yet to wave goodbye to Barcelona.

The Catalan giants have so far only seen Dani Alves and Ferran Jutgla leave, although Luuk de Jong and Adama Traore will also go at the end of the month when their loan deals expire.

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

What Has Braithwaite Said?

Braithwaite has spoken publicly about his future since the end of the 2021-22 campaign and made his intentions clear. The striker initially told TV2 while on international duty with Denmark that he was not considering a move.

“No, that’s not something I’m thinking about. I still have two years left in Barcelona,” he explained. “But, you know, you never know what’s going to happen in football. But I’m very cool about it.”

Braithwaite then followed it up by adding that even a loan deal would not appeal due to family reasons, as reported by by Diario Sport. “I have a family that I need to think about,” he explained. “The children would need to change schools for a year and come back. I don’t see that as an option.”

Yet there has been speculation clubs could be interested in signing Braithwaite. Premier League team Brentford are one “possible destination” for the attacker, according to Diario Sport.

Braithwaite Not Barca’s Only Problem

Braithwaite is not Barcelona’s only problem when it comes to departures ahead of the new season. Back-up goalkeeper Neto is also refusing to leave the club and wants to see out his deal.

The Brazilian saw a transfer request turned down in January 2021 and had been expected to move away in a bid for find more regular football. However, the stopper has now informed the club he plans to see out the final year of his contract, acccording to Diario Sport.

The news will be a further blow to Barcelona who need to offload unwanted players and trim the wage bill. Neto only played three times last season and Barca already have a ready-made replacement in youngster Inaki Pena.

READ NEXT: Barcelona Fear Ansu Fati Has Made ‘A Big Mistake:’ Report