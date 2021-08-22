Barcelona Lose Three Key Starters For Next La Liga Clash

Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman will be without three key players for the Catalan giants’ next La Liga clash against Getafe at the Camp Nou on Sunday, August 29.

Defender Gerard Pique has been sidelined with a calf injury, Eric Garcia will be suspended after being sent off during Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Athletic, while midfielder Pedri has been sent on an overdue vacation.

Koeman confirmed before the draw at Athletic that Pedri would miss the visit of Getafe as he needed a holiday after playing over 70 games for club and country over the last 12 months.

He told reporters, “He will play tomorrow and then he’ll have two weeks of holiday so he doesn’t go into November and December with physical problems. We’ve given him two weeks of holiday because that’s what Pedri needs.”

Pique Expected To Miss Two Weeks

Pique is also expected to miss a fortnight after picking up a calf injury in the first half of Barcelona’s draw at San Mames. According to Javi Miguel at AS, the center-back will only miss two weeks of action as the injury is not thought to be serious.

The injury does mean that Koeman will have to come up with a new central defensive partnership for the visit of Getafe. Ronald Araujo looks certain to start after coming in and replacing Pique against Athletic.

Frenchman Clement Lenglet could partner Araujo and make his first start of the new La Liga season. Oscar Mingueza is also a possible option as he is close to returning to full fitness after suffering a hamstring injury at the Tokyo Olympics.

Samuel Umtiti is available but appears to have no future at the club. The World Cup winner has been left out of both of Ronald Koeman’s matchday squads and has reportedly been told to find a new club.

Coutinho To Replace Pedri?

Koeman may be without three of his regulars but could have some of his injured stars back for the visit of Michel’s men. First choice goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Brazil international Philippe Coutinho are both expected to be available in time for the Getafe match.

Coutinho is one possible option to replace Pedri, although Sergi Roberto could also start the game. The versatile star took over from the youngster on Saturday and was involved in the build-up which led to Memphis Depay’s equalizer.

Koeman does have plenty of other options in midfield. Summer signing Yusuf Demir, who made his debut against Athletic, Riqui Puig, and youngsters Nico Gonzalez and Gavi could also enjoy some game time against Getafe.

The Barca will still be without forwards Ousmane Dembele, Ansu Fati, and Sergio Aguero who are not expected back just yet. Fati could return in September, while Dembele and Aguero may not feature until October at the earliest.

Sunday’s match is Barca’s final game before La Liga pauses for the first international break of 2021-22. The Catalan giants then return to action with a testing trip to Sevilla on September 12.

