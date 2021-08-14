Barcelona Confirms When Ansu Fati Is Expected To Return

Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman has offered a fitness update on teenage striker Ansu Fati and is hoping to be have the youngster available for selection in September.

The teenager has not featured since November 2020 due to a serious knee injury but is back in training at the Ciutat Esportiva. Koeman told a pre-match press conference on Saturday that he is hopeful Fati can resume full training with the team shortly before making his long-awaited comeback.

He said, “Ansu is still recovering from his injury, he is improving. It’s always difficult to say when but if everything goes well in 2-3 weeks let’s see if he can be available to train with the group. And to play games? Probably after the international break.”

Koeman’s update means that Fati will miss the start of Barcelona’s season and will sit out games against Real Sociedad, Athletic, and Getafe. However, the teenager could be available for Barca’s trip to Sevilla on September 12.

Koeman Looks Ahead To The New Season

Koeman also looked ahead to the new season and is optimistic about his team’s chances despite losing Lionel Messi. The captain has departed after 21 years at the club and will leave a huge void.

Yet the Dutchman feels the club’s future is bright, due to the host of promising youngsters in and around the first team, and is hoping his players can pick up their first points of the season on Sunday.

“Of course we have thought a lot about Messi and it’s normal. We are talking about the best player in the world, and his quality to win many trophies has been shown here and it’s normal,” he said. “Messi won’t be here with us but we have many more players, a strong squad, once we recover our injured players. I think we have a great team to achieve important objectives and there are no excuses for tomorrow. First game, first points and I think the team is prepared. We have done a great preseason without Messi so we have to play, we have to go forwards. I’m convinced people will enjoy this team.”

Barca’s first game of the season is a tricky-looking fixture against Real Sociedad. The Basque side finished in fifth in 2020-21, just two places behind Barcelona, but will be without key striker Alexander Isak for the game due to injury.

Koeman Expecting Tough Test

Koeman also spoke about Sunday’s opponents and acknowledged it will be a difficult test but a great occasion with fans back at the Camp Nou for the first time in 17 months due to the pandemic.

“We are really excited to begin the league with around 20,000 people in the stadium and that’s the greatest news,” he said. “We know the quality of our rival. Last season all the games with them were interesting. We have to look forward and we are excited to play tomorrow.”

Barca won the corresponding fixture 2-1 last season, thanks to goals from Jordi Alba and Frenkie de Jong, and Koeman would surely love a similar result on Sunday after a tough summer for the Catalan giants.

