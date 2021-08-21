Memphis Depay Scores Stunning First La Liga Goal For Barcelona [WATCH]

Memphis Depay opened his La Liga account for Barcelona in some style with a brilliant goal in Saturday’s clash with Athletic Bilbao at San Mames.

The Catalan giants went 1-0 down when Ingo Martinez headed the hosts in front after 50 minutes. However, Memphis leveled the tie 25 minutes later with a ferocious strike that flew past goalkeeper Julen Agirrezabala and into the roof of the net, as shown by ESPN.

DEPAY'S FIRST GOAL FOR BARCA! WHAT A RIP 🔥 pic.twitter.com/q0MrIgaDec — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) August 21, 2021

The Dutchman had scored three times in preseason for the Catalan giants but Saturday’s effort is his first in competition action for his new club. Memphis picked up an assist for Martin Braithwaite in his first appearance for Barca last time out in a 4-2 win over Real Sociedad.

Pique Forced Off With Injury

Barcelona endured a tough first half with Athletic very much on top. The visitors also saw Barcelona center-back Gerard Pique forced off with injury. The center-back had been a doubt before the game but started alongside Eric Garcia as coach Ronald Koeman named an unchanged line-up.

However, Pique only lasted 32 minutes at San Mames before going off and being replaced by Ronald Araujo. The Uruguay international slotted straight into central defence alongside Garcia.

Pique missed large chunks of last season with knee trouble, and Opta highlighted his recent record which may be of concern to Barcelona.

6 – Gerard Piqué 🇪🇸 has been subbed off six times in his last 13 @LaLigaEN starts for @FCBarcelona, as many as in his 111 previous starting XI appearances. Injury. pic.twitter.com/Dzswol6NwE — OptaJose (@OptaJose) August 21, 2021

The Catalan giants will be hoping the 34-year-old’s injury is not too serious, although the arrival of Garcia in the summer on a free transfer has boosted Koeman’s options at center-back.

Araujo Has Goal Ruled Out

Barca also suffered another blow just before half-time when Araujo had a goal ruled out. The Uruguayan produced a brilliant bicycle kick in the penalty area but saw his effort disallowed for a foul in the build-up.

It appeared to be a harsh decision but ensured the two teams went in at the break with the scores still level. Athletic enjoyed the better of the opening 45 minutes, but Barca still managed to create chances at the other end.

