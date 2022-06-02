Barcelona Working on 2-Season Loan Deal for Center-Back: Report

Barcelona are working on deal to offload French center-back Clement Lenglet who has fallen out of favor at the Camp Nou and could be on his way to the Premier League.

The Catalans have already realized it’s “almost impossible” to sell the defender, who cost €35.9m in July 2018, but are hoping to arrange a temporary deal with Tottenham Hotspur.

Lenglet has agreed to leave Barcelona and the club are “working to close a two-season transfer” to Spurs, as reported by Catalunya Radio. Lenglet is contracted to Barcelona until 2026 but has slipped down the pecking order at the Camp Nou.

The 26-year-old only made seven La Liga starts in 2021-22 and has Gerard Pique, Ronald Araujo, and Eric Garcia ahead of him. Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen is also expected to arrive in the summer to increase competition for places further.

Tottenham would be an attractive destination for Lenglet. Antonio Conte’s side will play Champions League football next season after finishing fourth in the Premier League and have already brought in Ivan Perisic this summer from Inter.

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Umtiti To Follow Lenglet Out?

Lenglet could be followed out of the exit door by compatriot Samuel Umtiti. The center-back made just one appearance last season and looks to have no future at the club.

French side Nice would be willing to take on Umtiti if he can be released from his contract with Barcelona, as reported by Le Quotidien du Sport. Nice would be willing to pay a basic wage with variables depending on his performances.

Umtiti extended his contract until 2026 in January on reduced terms in a bid to help the club’s financial situation. The gesture allowed Barcelona to register Ferran Torres after he was signed in the January transfer window from Manchester City.

Mingueza Also Facing Uncertain Future

Barcelona defender Oscar Mingueza is also facing an uncertain future. The youngster featured regularly last season under Ronald Koeman but lost form and prominence in 2021-22.

Mingueza is a versatile option, able to play at right-back or in central defense, but only played nine times in 2022. Xavi has already confirmed he’s one of four players he’s told are not in his plans for next season.

The 23-year-old has been offered to La Liga side Getafe, as reported by Diario AS. Quique Sanchez Flores’s side are contemplating taking the center-back on loan as they need to strengthen their backline.

However, Barcelona would prefer a sale, not least because Mingueza’s current deal expires in 2023 when he will be able to walk away from the club on a free transfer.

The Catalans want to sell for around €5-10 million but could always accept a loan as long as the deal includes a mandatory purchase option.

Mingueza is a graduate of Barca’s La Masia academy and has featured at every level for the club, starting with the Under-7 team. The defender has gone on to make 66 first-team appearances but may have already played his last game for the club.

READ NEXT: ‘Barcelona Don’t Want Me:’ Attacker Confirms Departure