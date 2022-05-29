Barcelona Fear It’s ‘Impossible’ To Sell €35M Defender: Report

Barcelona are keen to offload players in the summer transfer window in a bid to reduce the wage bill and secure some much-needed income to help ease the club’s ongoing financial issues.

One player who has been tipped to leave is French center-back Clement Lenglet who has slipped down the pecking order at the Camp Nou and is currently behind Gerard Pique, Ronald Araujo, and Eric Garcia.

Barcelona would like to sell the 26-year-old but realize it is “impossible” due to the defender’s high salary, as reported by Lluis Miguelsanz at Diario Sport. Lenglet’s gross salary “exceeds 10 million euros” which is “too high” for any of the clubs who have shown an interest.

Premier League teams Everton, Newcastle, Tottenham, and Arsenal have all asked about Lenglet but have not found an agreement with Barca. Barca want to sell Lenglet, who cost €35.9m in July 2018, for “for a price higher than 15 million euros” but that seems unlikely.

The most likely way for Lenglet to exit this summer is on loan. Barcelona will try to offload the defender on a temporary deal and include a purchase option in the agreement.

Xavi Wants Powerful New Center-Back?

Lenglet, Samuel Umtiti and Oscar Mingueza could all depart Barca this summer. Xavi has already confirmed he has told Umtiti and Mingueza to look for new clubs ahead of the summer transfer window.

Mingueza has been offered to La Liga side Getafe, as reported by Diario AS. The Catalan giants are hoping a sale can be made for around €5-10 million with Getafe needing to strengthen their backline.

Meanwhile, coach Xavi is keen to bring in a “powerful central defender” this summer, as reported by Mundo Deportivo. The Catalan giants have already agreed to sign Andreas Christensen from Chelsea on a free transfer but Xavi wants cover for Araujo.

The Barcelona manager’s preferred choices are Sevilla’s Jules Kounde and Napoli stopper Kalidou Koulibaly. Yet signing either will be difficult as they will be in demand this summer and Barca may struggle to compete with other teams financially.

Koulibaly Agent Responds To Rumors

Koulibaly’s agent has responded to rumors of interest from Barcelona and has insisted he will talk to Napoli before making any decisions on the defender’s future. The center-back’s current contract expires in 2023.

Fali Ramadani told the Corriere dello Sport, “At the moment, there is no negotiation with other clubs regarding Kalidou’s future; we are waiting to meet the president of Napoli to define the best solution for the player and for the club.”

Koulibaly is an experienced and high-quality center-back who won’t lack for offers if he does decide to leave Napoli after eight years with the Serie A side. However, it remains to be seen if Barca have the finances to try and lure Koulibaly to the Camp Nou.

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has already insisted he has not heard from the Catalans and thinks the club do not have the money available to try and sign the 30-year-old this summer.

