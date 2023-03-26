Barcelona Told World Cup Star ‘Really Wanted’ January Transfer

Barcelona have been told that Fiorentina and Morocco midfielder Sofyan Amrabat was really keen on moving to the Camp Nou in the January transfer window after impressing at World Cup 2022.

Morocco made it all the way to the semi-finals in Qatar before going out to France in the semi-finals. Amrabat was then linked with a move to Barcelona but a deal failed to materialize. His brother Nordin Amrabt has explained why the move broke down, as reported by Mundo Deportivo.

“Barça came up with a loan offer for Sofyan two or three days before the market closed, but they weren’t able to include a mandatory purchase option and that was it,” he said. “Sofyan really wanted to go to Barça and had a lot of hope that the whole operation could happen because Barça did offer a good rate for the loan but Fiorentina didn’t let him go. If Barcelona show up, you just want to make that transfer. And if Barcelona don’t buy you, someone else will buy you. Fiorentina would charge anyway.”

Fiorentina coach Vincenzo Italiano revealed in February that Amrabat had apologized to his team-mates after trying to push through a move to Barcelona, as reported by Football Italia. The midfielder remains at the club and is under contract until June 2024.

Barcelona Still Keen On Amrabat?

It’s not clear if Barcelona will try for Amrabat again in the summer, but the club did send a scout to watch the midfielder in friendly international action for Morocco against Brazil, as reported by Mundo Deportivo.

The Catalans were also keeping tabs on Vitor Roque, who has already admitted he’d like to move to the Camp Nou in the summer, and youngsters Chadi Riad and Ez Abde.

Riad is part of the reserve team at Barcelona but has been tipped to make it into the first-team squad under Xavi. Abde is currently on loan at Osasuna and his future remains the subject of speculation, with Barca thought to be willing to listen to offers for the winger this summer.

Will Barcelona Sign a Midfielder?

Barcelona are expected to be active in the transfer window, despite the club’s ongoing financial difficulties, although president Joan Laporta has claimed the club’s priorities are a full-back, center-back and a striker.

Yet a midfielder may be required should captain Sergio Busquets hang up his boots. The former Spain international is out of contract at the end of the season and yet to agree an extension at the Camp Nou.

Amrabat is one possibility but Ilkay Gundogan seems a more realistic option if Barca do replace Busquets. The Manchester City man is available on a free transfer and has already been in touch with Xavi regarding a potential transfer.

