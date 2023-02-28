Barcelona Target Says He Wants To Play With ‘Spectacular’ Lewandowski

Barcelona target Vitor Roque has opened up on speculation about a possible transfer to the Camp Nou this summer and admits he would love to make the move and learn from Robert Lewandowski.

Roque, who is one of Brazil’s rising stars, has emerged as a target to be the club’s next No. 9 and ultimately succeed Lewandowski. The Poland international is first choice for now but turns 35 in August and is clearly in the twilight of his career.

The 18-year-old has told Diario Sport that he feels ready to make the move to Barcelona and would be happy to play alongside Lewandowski and learn all he could from the legendary striker.

“When I see him on TV I always notice his great finishing power, which I think is his strong point. He is spectacular, I already followed him at Bayern Munich and now at Barcelona,” he said. “If I had a footballer by my side of this level, I would try to learn as much as I could. If this ends up happening, I’m sure it will be very important for my career. It would be something wonderful.”

Lewandowski is in the midst of another spectacular season following his summer move from Bayern Munich. The veteran has 25 goals in 30 games for Barcelona and is the leading goalscorer in La Liga, ahead of Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema.

Will Barcelona Sign Vitor Roque?

Roque has made it clear he would be happy to sign for Barcelona but the Catalans will know that landing the teenage talent will not be easy. Barca continue to have financial issues, while Roque is also wanted by other clubs after shining in Brazil.

Barcelona have already made a 25 million euro offer for the wonderkid, as reported by Goal. Yet Roque’s agent, Andre Cury, has told Globo Esporte that there have been bids from three teams for the youngster.

Roque’s club side, Athletico Paranaense, are also well aware of the interest in their talent and want a larger fee for his services. If it turns into a bidding war, then Barca’s difficult financial situation means the club may be left behind.

Roque Race Is On!

There is no doubt that the race to sign Roque is well and truly on. Athletico Paransense president Mario Celso Petraglia has already warned it could be a long saga to sign the starlet, as reported by Football Espana.

“There is a race for Vitor Roque,” he said. “We cannot pay what the European teams pay. We have already received calls and offers, but they have not reached what we are asking for. There is still a long way to go.”

Roque scored six goals in the recent South American under-20 Championships, helping Brazil to victory, which may just have helped nudge his asking price up even further ahead of the summer window.

There seems little doubt the impressive Brazilian will be on the move, but the only question is where he will end up.

