Xavi Says Barcelona ‘Don’t Rule Out’ Moving For In-Form Striker

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has refused to rule out the prospect of Ferran Jutgla returning to the Camp Nou in the future after seeing the youngster shine at Club Brugge.

Jutgla left Barcelona in the summer transfer window but is enjoying life in Belgium and has scored eight goals already this season. The striker caught the eye last time out with a goal and an assist in the Champions League in a 2-0 win over Atletico Madrid.

Xavi told a press conference that Jutgla would have struggled for game time if he had stayed at Barcelona, due to the arrival of Robert Lewandowski, but wasn’t ruling out the prospect of a return, as reported by Diario Sport.

“It was going to be very difficult for him here. Robert Lewandowski was coming, so where do we play him? He wasn’t going to have hardly any minutes so it was best for him to leave,” he said. “In the future? We don’t rule anything out with him and I am really delighted that he’s performing well because he deserves it.”

Xavi Talks Jutgla’s Form

Jutgla’s impressive form had led critics to question Barcelona’s decision to let the striker leave in the summer. Xavi says he’s happy to see Jutgla playing well and feels it’s sometimes easier for players to shine away from Barcelona.

“We knew him from his time in youth football and at Sant Andreu and the reports were brilliant. He always performed to a good level with Barça, but with the signings this summer it wasn’t easy. His performances in the Champions League have been great and that’s not easy,” he said. “Performing away from Barça is always easier than doing it here. He has had the chance to do it abroad and he is taking advantage of it, but it’s clear that doing it for Barça is another thing. But he always did what was needed here, he just wasn’t going to have a place in the team.”

Jutgla penned an emotional goodbye message on Twitter to Barcelona when he left and hinted he could be tempted back. He wrote, “Football gives you many turns, and of course I leave the door open to return in the future to wear a shirt as important as Barca’s in two or three seasons.”

The striker also spoke out about Barcelona after his impressive showing against Atletico and made his fondness for his former club clear. Jutgla moved to Brugge for just €5 million but the deal does not include a buy-back option.

Xavi Ready For Celta

Xavi was talking ahead of his team’s next fixture against Celta Vigo and hinted he will play a strong team at the Camp Nou, despite the fact Barca take on Inter in the Champions League in midweek and then head to Real Madrid next weekend.

“We will go with the team we feel is the best,” he said. “Obviously we will have any discomfort, tiredness or excess of games in mind… but we will not reserve anything for Inter, we are only thinking about tomorrow.”

Barcelona moved top of the table after beating Real Mallorca last time out and will surely love to still be in pole position when they arrive at the Santiago Bernabeu for El Clasico.

