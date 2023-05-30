Xavi Sends Warning To Ansu Fati About His Barcelona Future

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has warned that Ansu Fati could well end up leaving the club in the summer transfer window amid continued speculation about the forward’s future.

The club’s difficult financial situation leaves Barcelona vulnerable to offers from other sides for their top players. Barca need to trim the wage bill and cut costs this summer, for financial fair play reasons, and are expected to offload several players.

Xavi says the situation means players may have to leave, citing former striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as an example. The coach told Diario Sport he did not want Aubameyang to leave last year but could not prevent his exit.

“Here, for the moment, nobody has given up anything. That is to say, I didn’t want Aubameyang to leave the club either, but in the end we are in an economic situation that all depends on ‘fair play’,” he said. “Come on, it was against the heart. I didn’t want him to leave, but in the end he gave us an economic opportunity, it was an economic opportunity for him and that’s how all footballers are, each and every one. In the end it will depend on whether he compensates us or not. Not just Ansu, but all the footballers currently on the Barça squad.”

Fati sent out a strong message earlier this season, after making his 100th appearance for the club, insisting he wants to play many more times for Barca. The forward is wanted by Premier League side Wolves, as reported by Sport, and has been advised to leave Barcelona by his father in an interview with Cope.

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Ansu Fati Offers Reminder of His Talents

There’s no doubt it’s been a frustrating season for Fati. He’s only made 12 La Liga starts with Xavi explaining that competition for places is intense in attack with Robert Lewandowski, Ferran Torre, Ousmane Dembele and Raphinha around.

Fati was back in the starting XI last time out against Real Mallorca and offered a timely reminder of his talents to Xavi. The 20-year-old scored twice in a 3-0 win in Barca’s final home game of the season.

The forward’s first goal saw him hit a landmark in La Liga. Fati struck inside the first minute of the game, the earliest Barcelona goal at the Camp Nou for over a decade, as shown by Opta.

2 – Ansu Fati has scored the second earliest goal for @FCBarcelona at home in LaLiga in the 21st century (49 seconds), after Iniesta's against Recreativo de Huelva in April 2009 (43 seconds). Riser. pic.twitter.com/9DOKQoxaIb — OptaJose (@OptaJose) May 28, 2023

Barcelona now have just one game left of the current campaign, a trip to Celta Vigo on Sunday, June 4, and Fati will undoubtedly be hoping his brace is enough to keep him in the starting XI and the chance to show Xavi what he can do again.

Lionel Messi’s Return Could Be Bad News For Fati

Xavi already has plenty of attacking options but has made it clear he wants to bring Lionel Messi back to the club in the summer transfer window in an interview with Sport.

“For me there is no doubt that if Messi comes back he will help us on a footballing level. That’s what I’ve let the president know,” said. “I have no doubt, no doubt that he is going to help us because he is still a decisive player, because he is still hungry, because he is a winner, because he is a leader and because he is also a differential player, differential.”

Messi’s arrival would likely be bad news for Fati. The World Cup winner’s presence would surely mean even less game time for Fati, and Messi may well demand his No. 10 shirt back from the youngster too.

READ NEXT: Xavi Reveals His ‘No. 1’ Summer Transfer Priority For Barca

