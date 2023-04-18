Ansu Fati Sends Out Strong Message on His Barcelona Future

Barcelona forward Ansu Fati has sent out a strong message about his future amid speculation the club could look to try and cash in on the 21-year-old in the summer transfer window.

Fati celebrated reaching 100 appearances for Barcelona in Sunday’s goalless draw with Getafe and says he is looking forward to making many more for the Catalan giants, in a post on Instagram.

“Proud to reach the 100 games with this shirt,” he wrote. “Thank you very much to all who have made it possible, it’s time to keep working and improving!! Let’s go for more! Long live Barça!!”

The 21-year-old has been advised to quit Barcelona by his father after struggling for game time in 2022-23. Bori Fati has also claimed manager Xavi has been unfair towards his son by keeping him on the bench for the majority of the campaign.

Fati has only started 11 league games for Barcelona this season, scoring just four times in the Spanish top flight. It’s a disappointing return for the youngster who broke on to the scene in such sensational style back in 2019 but has seen his career disrupted by injury.

Fati Looking Forward To League Title

Despite Fati’s difficulties, he is on course to be crowned a league champions with Barca this season. Xavi’s side are 11 points clear at the top of the table with just nine games left to play.

Fati told Barca TV that he’s excited at the prospect of finishing top of the pile and collecting his first La Liga winner’s medal.

“We’ve very close to winning the league. There are only nine games left to play. We need to continue to work to win, what in my case, would be my first league title,” he said. “I’ve been with the first team now for three seasons, so it would be a unique achievement. It’s merit to what we’ve done all seasons. There’s very little to go, we need to give a 100%.”

Will Fati Leave This Summer?

Fati’s lack of game time and failure to rediscover his best form, coupled with Barca’s financial problems, has led to speculation the club may sell in the summer if an acceptable offer arrives.

The Catalan giants are thought to be willing to listen to offers of over 40 million euros for Fati. The attacker is contracted to the club until 2027, and his contract contains a release clause set at 1 billion euros.

Barcelona are thought to want to bring in a new attacker in the summer which could mean departures. Brazilian starlet Vitor Roque has been linked, along with the Rasmus Hojlund who has been dubbed the ‘new Erling Haaland.’

President Joan Laporta has admitted the club want to sign a new striker and has warned if a new player does arrive then “someone will have to leave” to make room in the squad and on the wage bill for the new arrival.

