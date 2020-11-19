Floyd Mayweather: ‘I Had To Put a Muzzle on That B****’

Retired boxing superstar Floyd Mayweather promised YouTube celebrity Logan Paul the “same treatment” he gave UFC superstar Conor McGregor back in 2017. Mayweather, 43, ripped into Paul via social media.

Mayweather said, “These YouTube girls better find some Barbie dolls to play with cause I’m not the one for the kid games. 3 years ago a fighter from the UFC said my name and I had to put a muzzle on that bitch. @loganpaul can get the same treatment before I go conquer Japan again.”

Mayweather defeated McGregor via 10th round stoppage. While the UFC fighter did better in the fight than most people expected, Mayweather turned up the heat as the fight wore on and finished the fight in the later rounds.

Paul Responds to Mayweather’s Jab

Paul saw Mayweather’s social media jab, and decided to throw his own counterpunch back at the champ.

Paul, who is 0-1 as a professional boxer after facing fellow YouTuber KSI (whose real name is Olajide William Olatunji) in a professional boxing match promoted by Matchroom Boxing in November 2019, responded to the 50-0 boxing legend by indicating Paul would somehow be the first person to hand Mayweather a loss on his record.

“50-1,” Paul posted.

McGregor Responds to Mayweather’s Comment

McGregor also took notice of Mayweather’s post.

While McGregor has his own plans to box again against boxing superstar Manny Pacquiao sometime next year, the Irishman posted a picture of his 2017 boxing match against Mayweather as his only retort to Mayweather’s “muzzle that b****” comment.

You can see that picture below and decide for yourself what it might mean.

Earlier this week, Mayweather announced his boxing comeback plan.

The retired boxing champion announced via press release that he’s set to fight on an MMA card on February 28 against an undisclosed opponent at Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan.

But Mayweather’s tweet also suggests the boxing legend might be ready before that event for a quick hop into the ring this year to face Paul.

Mayweather vs. Paul?

Mayweather vs. Paul was reported as an option earlier this year, but the strange spectacle that would see a legit boxing Hall of Famer take on a relative novice never came to be.

Still, Mayweather’s social media post on Thursday confirms the validity of those earlier reports that Mayweather vs. Paul could someday turn into a real thing.

There would have to be lots of things decided before then. Most notably, would anyone actually sanction a bout between one of the best welterweights in boxing history and a relative novice cruiserweight?

Regardless, Mayweather vs. Paul appears something that actually might happen. Mayweather has repeatedly said over the last year that he was interested in these types of crossover fights against people who weren’t elite professional boxers, and Paul fits that billing.

