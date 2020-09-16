Floyd Mayweather Returns ‘This Year’ vs. Surprise Opponent

A YouTuber claims to have inside information about retired boxing superstar Floyd Mayweather Jr.’s next fight. Keemstar, whose real name is Daniel Keem, says a “boxing insider” told him Mayweather will take on Logan Paul “this year” in an exhibition boxing bout.

“Mayweather vs Logan Paul this year!” Keemstar posted via social media. “No joke…that’s [what a] boxing insider just told me…”

Mayweather vs Logan Paul this year! No joke… that’s boxing insider just told me… pic.twitter.com/uh2UW9Wkdo — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) September 16, 2020

Another Report Suggests Same Fight

Additionally, Keemstar linked to a video made by Mike Feinberg from “The Fighting News” from September 12 that indicated the same thing.

“I’ve got some breaking news for you,” Feinberg said in the video. “In the boxing world, Floyd Mayweather Jr. is coming out of retirement and has just officially signed a contract to fight an exhibition match against Logan Paul.”

You can watch Feinberg’s entire video about Mayweather vs. Paul below.

In the video, Feinberg claims to have heard the stunning news from a “reputable source” and even claims to have seen a picture of the contract Mayweather signed to face Paul.

Mayweather vs. Paul Would Be Stunning Surprise

Mayweather vs. Paul would be a huge surprise to many, mostly because Mayweather is considered the best boxing champion of his generation and Paul is an 0-1 novice professional that would be hard-pressed to get approved by any commission for such a huge jump up in competition.

After all, Paul is a YouTuber-turned-boxer. He might have over 22 million subscribers on YouTube, but he’s 0-1 as a professional boxer after losing his debut against fellow YouTube personality KSI, whose real name is Olajide William Olatunji. KSI defeated Paul via split decision in November 2019 in a rematch of their amateur boxing match the prior year.

Meanwhile, Mayweather is 50-0 and is considered one of the best boxing champs ever.

Mayweather vs. Paul Seems Unlikely to Happen

To complicate matters further, the most Mayweather has ever weighed for a prizefight is a tad over 150 pounds against Canelo Alvarez in 2013.

But Paul weighed 199 pounds in his only professional fight, which means the two media sources espousing the idea that Mayweather vs. Paul is happening are suggesting that a state boxing commission would approve a fight between two vastly different-sized fighters.

Regardless, Mayweather vs. Paul is the latest rumor about what comes next for the 43-year-old boxing legend.

It doesn’t seem probable, but stranger things have certainly already gone down this year that seemed just as unlikely.

