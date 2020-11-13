Ex-Eagles WR Hurts Knee at Giants Practice, Familiar UCF Burner Visits

Tell us if you’ve heard this one before. Explosive Central Florida dual-threat running back visits Philadelphia and leaves without a contract. Or gets signed to the practice squad. Adrian Killins was back in town for a visit earlier this week and may find his way back on the Eagles’ roster. He has already been signed, waived/released and re-signed a whopping six times this year.

Killins, who racked up 4,361 all-purpose yards and 34 total touchdowns at UCF, made an impression on Doug Pederson during training camp and even received an Oct. 3 call-up to the 53-man. The undrafted rookie saw action in Week 3 versus San Francisco and took one hand-off for minus-12 yards. He also made one reception for two yards. The Eagles waived him two days later and then re-signed him to the practice squad. He was released again on Nov. 10.

Eagles are hosting RB Adrian Killins on a visit — NFL Draft Diamonds (@DraftDiamonds) November 12, 2020

Is Killins coming back for depth? Maybe. Miles Sanders is poised to return from his four-week absence due to a knee injury. He was a full participant at practice on Thursday and limited on Wednesday. The team is carrying four running backs on the active roster: Sanders, Corey Clement, Boston Scott, Jason Huntley — and only one on the practice squad in Elijah Holyfield.

Ex-Eagles Receiver Trying Out in Cleveland

Marcus Green was in Cleveland for a tryout on Thursday, per the NFL Transactions wire. The speedy wide receiver was released by the Eagles on Nov. 3 after bouncing around Philly’s practice squad for two years. The 24-year-old didn’t see any regular-season snaps for the Eagles after originally being drafted by the Falcons in 2019 as an “all-purpose wonder.”

Browns working out Cale Garrett, Marcus Green — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) November 12, 2020

Green, a sixth-round pick, was a standout at Louisiana-Monroe where he tied for the all-time school record in receiving touchdowns (23) and led the entire NCAA with a 32.4 yard average on kick returns as a junior, including four kickoff scores. He also rushed 51 times for 492 yards and a score. He racked up 202 catches for 2,698 yards (13.4 yards-per-catch).

Golden Tate Injured at Giants Practice

The Eagles may have one less weapon to prepare for on the Giants’ offense after Golden Tate suffered a knee injury late in Thursday’s practice. The receiver isn’t feared lost for the year, per ESPN, but he was a limited participant at Thursday’s practice. Tate has 22 catches for 226 yards and two touchdowns in seven games this year for New York. His status for Sunday is up in the air.

Golden Tate was added to the injury report with a knee injury. Happened late in practice, according to the Giants. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) November 12, 2020

Tate, who has been in the news more for his mouth than his play, spent half-a-year in Philly back in 2018. The slot receiver came over in a deadline deal and caught 30 balls for 278 yards while being used sparingly in an odd role.

The Eagles gave up a third-round pick to acquire Tate but ran into all kinds of trouble trying to integrate him into the offense. He did come up huge when he caught the game-winning touchdown in a 2018 wild-card win over Chicago.

#Giants tell Golden Tate to stay home Wednesday after on-field outbursts; Tate "likes" tweet saying #Giants should cut him https://t.co/I29oSAjz3E — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) November 4, 2020

“I’ll tell you what, great player, great person, a great teammate,” Eagles coach Doug Pederson said of Tate this week. “Those are things that stood out to me and then just an opportunity for him, really for me to work with him. I think he’s a really good slot receiver.”

The Eagles let him go after the season and Tate inked a four-year, $37.5 million deal in New York. What happened in Philly?

“It’s just something that, he came in, he helped us do what we needed to do and then moved on,” Pederson said. “Every year is a different year and you’re always looking, obviously not only free agents but even at the trade deadline ways to maybe improve your team and add some depth and talent.”

