Warriors’ Steph Curry Had a Strong Message For Klay Thompson After His Injury

The Golden State Warriors received tragic news when All-Star Klay Thompson suffered an Achilles injury right before the 2020 NBA Draft that would have him out for the entirety of the upcoming NBA season.

Warriors’ All-Star Stephen Curry of course took the news of his backcourt mate pretty hard. But, despite the devastating news, Curry shared what he told Thompson after hearing news of the injury.

Curry Shares an Encouraging Message

The Warriors’ duo was only one month out from reminding the league of what was missed in the previous season. After getting in touch with Thompson after his heartbreaking injury, Curry had an important message he had to share with his teammate.

“Be around the team as much as you can this season. We need you,” Curry told Thompson per Connor Letourneau of The San Francisco Chronicle.

Although the other half of the “Splash Bros” will not be stepping foot on the court in the upcoming season, Curry is confident that his teammate will remain positive on the road to recovery.

“I know he was working hard to get back,” Curry said per NBC Sports’ Josh Schrock. “But he’ll bring that same effort, commitment and focus to this rehab. We, as his teammates, have to have his back and try to be positive and uplifting through the whole process because it’s tough. There’s no denying that. He’s young. He’s got a lot of amazing years left. We believe that, truly and fully. I know he does.”

How The Warriors Will Attempt To Move Forward

For what seems like the end of an era, Curry and Thompson were one of the best duos in the league at Golden State. Unfortunately, last season an injury to his ACL suffered in the 2019 NBA Finals led to Thompson being out for the entirety of the 2019-2020 NBA season. Now, Thompson will be missing his second season in a row for the Warriors which leaves the team without a major component of their success.

With the hopes of being contenders for one of the top spots in a tough Western Conference, it will be even more challenging without Thompson in the lineup. Curry might have to carry a major offensive load, however, he has new teammates Andrew Wiggins, Kelly Oubre Jr., and James Wiseman to help him on their campaign run… and of course Draymond Green.

As Curry starts the season with what seems like an almost entirely different team, he understands how necessary it would be for Thompson to still be a part of the team somehow. Thompson’s role is considered crucial in the building stages of this new Warriors’ dynasty.

Indeed, Golden State does need Thompson. Although Thompson’s injury is disappointing, Curry is sure that his teammate will still hold an important role on the team although he will not be on the court this season.

