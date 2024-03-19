Scottie Scheffler Has Already Made More Money in 2024 Than Tiger Woods Did in 2000

With a dramatic come-from-behind win at The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass on March 17, Scottie Scheffler collected a cool $4.5 million, the largest winner’s share of the young 2024 PGA Tour season.

Scheffler, of course, won another $4 million just seven days earlier on March 10, with a victory at the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill. In just seven starts, the world’s top-ranked player has already earned $10,939,500 this season, giving him a commanding lead on the 2024 PGA Tour money list.

He defines the moment yet again! Scottie Scheffler has won THE PLAYERS 2024.#THEPLAYERS pic.twitter.com/XZbUBn3H2W — THE PLAYERS (@THEPLAYERS) March 17, 2024

Wyndham Clark, who finished second in each of the last two events, sits in second with just over $7.896 million in on-course earnings.

PGA Tour purses have grown exponentially over the last quarter-century and even more so in the last two seasons with the addition of Signature Events, which were essentially an answer to the big purses distributed by LIV Golf.

And to put into perspective just how much more money is available on the PGA Tour today, think about this. With just seven starts and two victories in 2024, Scheffler has already made more money this season than Tiger Woods did during his record-setting campaign in 2000.

In 20 starts that season with nine wins, including three major championships, Woods pocketed $9,188,321, more than $1.75 million less than Scheffler has earned this year.

Scottie Scheffler Has Already Earned More Than $10 Million in 2024

Play

As mentioned, Scheffler has made seven starts in 2024, six of which have resulted in top-10 finishes, obviously including his two victories at the Arnold Palmer and The Players.

His lowest finish was a tie for 17th at The American Express, the tourney where Nick Dunlap made history by becoming just the eighth amateur to win a PGA Tour event since 1945. Scheffler still earned $132,300 that week, by far his lowest paycheck of the season.

Here’s a quick look at Scheffler’s season thus far.

Scottie Scheffler 2024 PGA Tour Earnings Tournament Finish Earnings The Sentry T5 $690,500 The American Express T17 $132,300 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am T6 $642,500 WM Phoenix Open T3 $519,200 The Genesis Invitational T10 $455,000 Arnold Palmer Invitational 1 $4,000,000 The Players Championship 1 $4,500,000

With more than $53.5 million in career earnings, Scheffler already ranks 14th on the all-time PGA Tour money list.

Tiger Woods Didn’t Even Crack $10 Million With 9 Wins in 2000

Play

The PGA Tour’s all-time leading money winner, of course, is Tiger Woods, who’s racked up more than $120.9 million in on-course earnings since turning pro in 1996.

As mentioned, just over $9.18 million of that came during the 2000 PGA Tour season, a record for single-season earnings at the time.

Woods won a ridiculous 55% of his starts and won the final three majors of the season (U.S. Open, The Open Championship, PGA Championship) en route to the “Tiger Slam,” which he capped off with a victory at the 2001 Masters.

As another example of just how much purses have changed, Tiger didn’t pocket a seven-figure payout for any of those three major victories, the largest being $900,000 at the PGA Championship.

His largest check of the 2000 season was a $1 million payout at the World Golf Championships-NEC Invitational, one of six additional victories he earned that year to go along with the three majors. In 20 official starts, Woods recorded 17 top-10 finishes. His lowest finish that year was a tie for 23rd at the Western Open.