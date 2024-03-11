2024 Players Championship Betting Odds: Scottie Scheffler Is the Clear Favorite

Fresh off a dominant five-stroke victory at the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill, world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is the clear-cut favorite heading into the 2024 edition of The Players Championship, which kicks off from the famed Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on Thursday, March 14.
Entering the PGA Tour’s flagship event at +550 (bet $100 to win $550 plus the original bet) per The Players Championship betting odds at FanDuel, Scheffler, the defending champion, leads a field of 144 of the top golfers in the world, including nine of the top 10 in the Official World Golf Ranking.
The lone exception, of course, is third-ranked Jon Rahm, who is no longer eligible to appear in the event as he’s now a member of the LIV Golf roster.
In a somewhat distant second behind Scheffler in the betting odds is world No. 2 and 2019 Players winner Rory McIlroy, who enters the week at +1000 following a disappointing tie for 21st at Bay Hill.
Xander Schauffele sits in third at +1800, while Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay, and Viktor Hovland head to TPC Sawgrass at +2200.
2024 Players Championship Betting Odds
Here’s a look at the betting odds for all 144 players competing in the 2024 edition of The Players Championship.
Scottie Scheffler Would Be the First Back-to-Back Winner of The Players Championship
With a win at TPC Sawgrass, Scheffler would be the first player in the 50-year history of the event to win The Players Championship in consecutive seasons.
A year ago, after shooting 68-69 over the first two days, Scheffler seized control of the tournament in the third round, firing a 7-under round of 65 to take a two-shot lead into his final 18 holes. He then shot a 3-under 69 in the final round en route to a five-shot victory over Tyrrell Hatton, marking the biggest victory at The Players Championship since 2006.
With Scheffler coming off the same five-shot margin of victory at Bay Hill and already knowing how to win at Sawgrass, it will take a special performance to keep the world’s top player from making PGA Tour history.