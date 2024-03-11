2024 Players Championship Betting Odds: Scottie Scheffler Is the Clear Favorite

Fresh off a dominant five-stroke victory at the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill, world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is the clear-cut favorite heading into the 2024 edition of The Players Championship, which kicks off from the famed Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on Thursday, March 14.

Entering the PGA Tour’s flagship event at +550 (bet $100 to win $550 plus the original bet) per The Players Championship betting odds at FanDuel, Scheffler, the defending champion, leads a field of 144 of the top golfers in the world, including nine of the top 10 in the Official World Golf Ranking.

The lone exception, of course, is third-ranked Jon Rahm, who is no longer eligible to appear in the event as he’s now a member of the LIV Golf roster.

In a somewhat distant second behind Scheffler in the betting odds is world No. 2 and 2019 Players winner Rory McIlroy, who enters the week at +1000 following a disappointing tie for 21st at Bay Hill.

Xander Schauffele sits in third at +1800, while Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay, and Viktor Hovland head to TPC Sawgrass at +2200.

2024 Players Championship Betting Odds

Here’s a look at the betting odds for all 144 players competing in the 2024 edition of The Players Championship.

Scottie Scheffler: +550 Rory McIlroy: +1000 Xander Schauffele: +1800

Justin Thomas: +2200 Patrick Cantlay: +2200 Viktor Hovland: +2200

Max Homa: +2500 Will Zalatoris: +2800 Hideki Matsuyama: +3000

Collin Morikawa: +3000 Ludvig Åberg: +3500 Jordan Spieth: +3500

Wyndham Clark: +3500 Sam Burns: +3500 Tommy Fleetwood: +4000

Jason Day: +4000 Shane Lowry: +4500 Sahith Theegala: +5000

Cameron Young: +5000 Tony Finau: +5500 Si Woo Kim: +6000

Sungjae Im: +6000 Min Woo Lee: +6000 Adam Scott: +6500

Tom Kim: +6500 Russell Henley: +6500 Matt Fitzpatrick: +7000

Corey Conners: +7500 Brian Harman: +8000 Byeong Hun An: +9000

Keegan Bradley: +10000 Eric Cole: +10000 J.T. Poston: +10000

Tom Hoge: +10000 Justin Rose: +11000 Keith Mitchell: +11000

Adam Hadwin: +11000 Christiaan Bezuidenhout: +11000 Harris English: +11000

Nicolai Højgaard: +12000 Chris Kirk: +12000 Stephan Jaeger: +12000

Brendon Todd: +12000 Rickie Fowler: +12000 Cam Davis: +12000

Alex Noren: +12000 Jake Knapp: +15000 Matthieu Pavon: +15000

Beau Hossler: +15000 Emiliano Grillo: +15000 Aaron Rai: +15000

Kurt Kitayama: +15000 Sepp Straka: +15000 Luke List: +17000

Denny McCarthy: +17000 Doug Ghim: +20000 Andrew Putnam: +20000

Taylor Pendrith: +20000 Erik van Rooyen: +20000 Billy Horschel: +20000

Lucas Glover: +20000 Nick Taylor: +20000 Ryan Fox: +20000

Austin Eckroat: +22000 Akshay Bhatia: +22000 Patrick Rodgers: +22000

Adam Svensson: +22000 Kevin Yu: +25000 Davis Thompson: +25000

Andrew Novak: +25000 Taylor Montgomery: +27000 Ryo Hisatsune: +27000

Matt Kuchar: +27000 Justin Suh: +30000 Maverick McNealy: +30000

Ben Griffin: +35000 Taylor Moore: +35000 Thomas Detry: +35000

Chan Kim: +35000 Webb Simpson: +35000 Mark Hubbard: +35000

Adam Schenk: +35000 Mackenzie Hughes: +40000 K.H. Lee: +40000

Chesson Hadley: +40000 Seamus Power: +40000 Scott Stallings: +50000

Sami Valimaki: +50000 Vincent Norrman: +50000 Lee Hodges: +50000

Matt Wallace: +50000 Greyson Sigg: +50000 Robert MacIntyre: +50000

Garrick Higgo: +50000 Charley Hoffman: +50000 Carson Young: +50000

Brandon Wu: +50000 Gary Woodland: +50000 Ben Kohles: +50000

Martin Laird: +50000 Justin Lower: +60000 Nick Hardy: +60000

Nate Lashley: +60000 Aaron Baddeley: +60000 Sam Ryder: +60000

Ben Martin: +60000 Tyler Duncan: +60000 S.H. Kim: +60000

Michael Kim: +60000 Nick Dunlap: +60000 Ben Silverman: +60000

C.T. Pan: +60000 Sam Stevens: +60000 J.J. Spaun: +60000

Joseph Bramlett: +60000 Alex Smalley: +60000 Steve Stricker: +60000

Carl Yuan: +75000 Joel Dahmen: +75000 Jimmy Stanger: +75000

Dylan Wu: +75000 Nico Echavarria: +75000 Troy Merritt: +75000

David Skinns: +75000 Peter Malnati: +75000 Matti Schmid: +75000

Chad Ramey: +75000 Brice Garnett: +75000 David Lipsky: +100000

Zac Blair: +100000 Matt NeSmith: +100000 Hayden Buckley: +100000

Chez Reavie: +100000 Tyson Alexander: +100000 Ryan Moore: +100000

Robby Shelton: +100000 Camilo Villegas: +100000 Kevin Streelman: +100000

Callum Tarren: +100000 Grayson Murray: +100000 Francesco Molinari: +100000