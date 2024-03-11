Hi, Subscriber

2024 Players Championship Betting Odds: Scottie Scheffler Is the Clear Favorite

Scottie Scheffler Players Championship

Getty Scottie Scheffler holds the trophy after winning the 2023 edition of The Players Championship.

Fresh off a dominant five-stroke victory at the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill, world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is the clear-cut favorite heading into the 2024 edition of The Players Championship, which kicks off from the famed Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on Thursday, March 14.

Entering the PGA Tour’s flagship event at +550 (bet $100 to win $550 plus the original bet) per The Players Championship betting odds at FanDuel, Scheffler, the defending champion, leads a field of 144 of the top golfers in the world, including nine of the top 10 in the Official World Golf Ranking.

The lone exception, of course, is third-ranked Jon Rahm, who is no longer eligible to appear in the event as he’s now a member of the LIV Golf roster.

In a somewhat distant second behind Scheffler in the betting odds is world No. 2 and 2019 Players winner Rory McIlroy, who enters the week at +1000 following a disappointing tie for 21st at Bay Hill.

Xander Schauffele sits in third at +1800, while Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay, and Viktor Hovland head to TPC Sawgrass at +2200.

2024 Players Championship Betting Odds

Here’s a look at the betting odds for all 144 players competing in the 2024 edition of The Players Championship.

Scottie Scheffler: +550
Rory McIlroy: +1000
Xander Schauffele: +1800
Justin Thomas: +2200
Patrick Cantlay: +2200
Viktor Hovland: +2200
Max Homa: +2500
Will Zalatoris: +2800
Hideki Matsuyama: +3000
Collin Morikawa: +3000
Ludvig Åberg: +3500
Jordan Spieth: +3500
Wyndham Clark: +3500
Sam Burns: +3500
Tommy Fleetwood: +4000
Jason Day: +4000
Shane Lowry: +4500
Sahith Theegala: +5000
Cameron Young: +5000
Tony Finau: +5500
Si Woo Kim: +6000
Sungjae Im: +6000
Min Woo Lee: +6000
Adam Scott: +6500
Tom Kim: +6500
Russell Henley: +6500
Matt Fitzpatrick: +7000
Corey Conners: +7500
Brian Harman: +8000
Byeong Hun An: +9000
Keegan Bradley: +10000
Eric Cole: +10000
J.T. Poston: +10000
Tom Hoge: +10000
Justin Rose: +11000
Keith Mitchell: +11000
Adam Hadwin: +11000
Christiaan Bezuidenhout: +11000
Harris English: +11000
Nicolai Højgaard: +12000
Chris Kirk: +12000
Stephan Jaeger: +12000
Brendon Todd: +12000
Rickie Fowler: +12000
Cam Davis: +12000
Alex Noren: +12000
Jake Knapp: +15000
Matthieu Pavon: +15000
Beau Hossler: +15000
Emiliano Grillo: +15000
Aaron Rai: +15000
Kurt Kitayama: +15000
Sepp Straka: +15000
Luke List: +17000
Denny McCarthy: +17000
Doug Ghim: +20000
Andrew Putnam: +20000
Taylor Pendrith: +20000
Erik van Rooyen: +20000
Billy Horschel: +20000
Lucas Glover: +20000
Nick Taylor: +20000
Ryan Fox: +20000
Austin Eckroat: +22000
Akshay Bhatia: +22000
Patrick Rodgers: +22000
Adam Svensson: +22000
Kevin Yu: +25000
Davis Thompson: +25000
Andrew Novak: +25000
Taylor Montgomery: +27000
Ryo Hisatsune: +27000
Matt Kuchar: +27000
Justin Suh: +30000
Maverick McNealy: +30000
Ben Griffin: +35000
Taylor Moore: +35000
Thomas Detry: +35000
Chan Kim: +35000
Webb Simpson: +35000
Mark Hubbard: +35000
Adam Schenk: +35000
Mackenzie Hughes: +40000
K.H. Lee: +40000
Chesson Hadley: +40000
Seamus Power: +40000
Scott Stallings: +50000
Sami Valimaki: +50000
Vincent Norrman: +50000
Lee Hodges: +50000
Matt Wallace: +50000
Greyson Sigg: +50000
Robert MacIntyre: +50000
Garrick Higgo: +50000
Charley Hoffman: +50000
Carson Young: +50000
Brandon Wu: +50000
Gary Woodland: +50000
Ben Kohles: +50000
Martin Laird: +50000
Justin Lower: +60000
Nick Hardy: +60000
Nate Lashley: +60000
Aaron Baddeley: +60000
Sam Ryder: +60000
Ben Martin: +60000
Tyler Duncan: +60000
S.H. Kim: +60000
Michael Kim: +60000
Nick Dunlap: +60000
Ben Silverman: +60000
C.T. Pan: +60000
Sam Stevens: +60000
J.J. Spaun: +60000
Joseph Bramlett: +60000
Alex Smalley: +60000
Steve Stricker: +60000
Carl Yuan: +75000
Joel Dahmen: +75000
Jimmy Stanger: +75000
Dylan Wu: +75000
Nico Echavarria: +75000
Troy Merritt: +75000
David Skinns: +75000
Peter Malnati: +75000
Matti Schmid: +75000
Chad Ramey: +75000
Brice Garnett: +75000
David Lipsky: +100000
Zac Blair: +100000
Matt NeSmith: +100000
Hayden Buckley: +100000
Chez Reavie: +100000
Tyson Alexander: +100000
Ryan Moore: +100000
Robby Shelton: +100000
Camilo Villegas: +100000
Kevin Streelman: +100000
Callum Tarren: +100000
Grayson Murray: +100000
Francesco Molinari: +100000
Ben Taylor: +100000
Davis Riley: +100000
Harry Hall: +100000

Scottie Scheffler Would Be the First Back-to-Back Winner of The Players Championship

With a win at TPC Sawgrass, Scheffler would be the first player in the 50-year history of the event to win The Players Championship in consecutive seasons. 

A year ago, after shooting 68-69 over the first two days, Scheffler seized control of the tournament in the third round, firing a 7-under round of 65 to take a two-shot lead into his final 18 holes. He then shot a 3-under 69 in the final round en route to a five-shot victory over Tyrrell Hatton, marking the biggest victory at The Players Championship since 2006.

With Scheffler coming off the same five-shot margin of victory at Bay Hill and already knowing how to win at Sawgrass, it will take a special performance to keep the world’s top player from making PGA Tour history.

Luke Norris covers golf for Heavy.com, focusing on both the PGA Tour and LIV Golf. A native of central Illinois, Luke has been a sports writer and editor for over a decade, and his work has been featured at GiveMeSport, FanSided, Sportscasting, Sports Illustrated, Fox Sports, and ClutchPoints. More about Luke Norris

