Tiger Woods Seemingly Set to Miss 2024 Goal After Skipping Players Championship

When the 2024 edition of The Players Championship begins on March 14 at famed TPC Sawgrass, Tiger Woods will not be among the 144 players vying for the $25 million purse.

The PGA Tour released the full field for its flagship event on March 8, and Woods’ name was noticeably absent, leading many to believe golf fans won’t see the 15-time major champion tee it up again until The Masters.

Ahead of his appearance in this past December’s Hero World Challenge, Tiger envisioned a scenario where he could play once a month.

As everyone expected, he made his 2024 season debut on February 15 at The Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club, a tourney he’s hosted for years to benefit his TGR Foundation. Unfortunately, due to illness, the 48-year-old was forced to withdraw after just 24 holes.

Given its high-profile nature, The Players Championship was expected to be Tiger’s final tuneup before the year’s first major. But given the upcoming PGA Tour schedule, it now seems Woods won’t tee it up again until Augusta.

Tiger Woods Likely Won’t Play Again Until The Masters

To be fair, Woods never said he would participate in The Players Championship. But, again, given that it’s the biggest event on the PGA Tour calendar and that he’d have ample time to recover before The Masters, it seemed like the logical choice.

However, it should also be noted that Tiger, a two-time Players winner, hasn’t appeared in the event since 2019.

Following The Players, the next stop on the PGA Tour schedule is the Valspar Championship (March 21-24) in Palm Harbor, Florida, a tourney Woods has played only once in his career, tying for second in 2018.

There are then a pair of stops in Texas — the Texas Children’s Houston Open (March 28-31) and the Valero Texas Open (April 4-7) — leading into The Masters, neither of which Woods is likely to play.

The Full 2024 Players Championship Field

Despite the absence of Tiger Woods, the field at the 2024 edition of The Players Championship is stacked, a field led by world No. 1 and defending champion Scottie Scheffler and world No. 2 and 2019 champion Rory McIlroy.

Here’s a look at the full field at TPC Sawgrass broken down by how each player qualified for the event.

PGA Tour winner (past year)

Ludvig Åberg

Akshay Bhatia

Keegan Bradley

Sam Burns

Wyndham Clark

Corey Conners

Jason Day

Nick Dunlap

Austin Eckroat

Tony Finau

Matt Fitzpatrick

Rickie Fowler

Lucas Glover

Emiliano Grillo

Nick Hardy

Brian Harman

Lee Hodges

Viktor Hovland

Tom Kim

Chris Kirk

Jake Knapp

Luke List

Hideki Matsuyama

Rory McIlroy

Taylor Moore

Collin Morikawa

Grayson Murray

Vincent Norrman

Matthieu Pavon

Davis Riley

Scottie Scheffler

Sepp Straka

Nick Taylor

Sahith Theegala

Erik van Rooyen

Camilo Villegas

Matt Wallace

Winner of The Players Championship (five-year exemption)

Webb Simpson

Justin Thomas

Winner of U.S. Open (five-year exemption)

Gary Woodland

Winner of The Open (five-year exemption)

Shane Lowry

Francesco Molinari

FedExCup Champion (five-year exemption)

Patrick Cantlay

Winner of World Golf Championships event (three-year exemption)

Billy Horschel

Winner of Arnold Palmer Invitational (three-year exemption)

Kurt Kitayama

Top 70 on prior season’s FedExCup through Playoffs

Max Homa

Tommy Fleetwood

Russell Henley

Si Woo Kim

Xander Schauffele

Adam Schenk

Jordan Spieth

Sungjae Im

Justin Rose

Denny McCarthy

Seamus Power

Adam Hadwin

Byeong Hun An

Adam Svensson

Andrew Putnam

Eric Cole

J.T. Poston

Brendon Todd

Cam Davis

Cameron Young

Tom Hoge

Harris English

Patrick Rodgers

Mackenzie Hughes

Taylor Montgomery

Alex Smalley

Thomas Detry

Stephan Jaeger

Brandon Wu

Beau Hossler

Hayden Buckley

Sam Ryder

J.J. Spaun

Ben Griffin

Keith Mitchell

Samuel Stevens

Matt Kuchar

Mark Hubbard

Aaron Rai

Matthew NeSmith

Top 125 on prior season’s FedExCup points list through FedExCup Fall

Alex Noren

S.H. Kim

Justin Suh

Davis Thompson

K.H. Lee

Adam Scott

Joel Dahmen

Tyler Duncan

Michael Kim

Ben Taylor

Garrick Higgo

Robby Shelton

Taylor Pendrith

Callum Tarren

Dylan Wu

Harry Hall

Nate Lashley

Greyson Sigg

David Lipsky

Justin Lower

Carson Young

Tyson Alexander

Kevin Streelman

Chesson Hadley

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Zac Blair

Aaron Baddeley

Joseph Bramlett

Kevin Yu

Scott Stallings

Chez Reavie

Martin Laird

Ben Martin

Ryan Moore

Chad Ramey

Nico Echavarria

Peter Malnati

Matti Schmid

Andrew Novak

Doug Ghim

Troy Merritt

Carl Yuan

Major Medical Extension

Maverick McNealy

C.T. Pan

Top 50 Official World Golf Ranking

Min Woo Lee

Nicolai Højgaard

Will Zalatoris

Ryan Fox

Winner of Kaulig Companies Championship (prior year)

Steve Stricker

Leading points winner from Korn Ferry Tour (prior year)

Ben Kohles