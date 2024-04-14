Scottie Scheffler Drops 3-Word Message to Wife on Baby After Masters Win

After winning the Masters, Scottie Scheffler’s wife Meredith Scheffler received a short message from the star golfer: “I’m coming home.” Following another major win, Scottie was asked by CBS Sports’ Jim Nantz in the Butler Cabin about his message to his pregnant wife.

“I’ll be home as quick as I can,” Scottie added during the April 14, 2024 interview. “Yeah, I love you, and I’m coming home. That’s all.

“… It’s a very, very special time for both of us. I can’t put into words what it means to win this tournament again. I really can’t put into words what it’s going to be like to be a father for the first time. So, looking forward to getting home and celebrating with Meredith. It’s been a long week here without her, but just looking forward to getting home.”

Scottie Scheffler Planned to Withdraw From the Masters If His Wife Meredith Went Into Labor

Scottie and Meredith are expecting their first child in the coming weeks. Meredith is a regular at PGA Tour events, especially the Masters.

Yet, Scottie revealed that his wife was not cleared by doctors to travel to Augusta. Meredith was cheering him on from home, and Scottie had a few of his close friends stay with him in Augusta during the week of the tournament.

Scottie made headlines by revealing his plans to withdraw from the Masters if he received word that Meredith was going into labor. The star golfer confirmed these plans on the eve of winning his second green jacket.

“Yeah, I definitely have a way to get home pretty quickly,” Scottie explained during an April 13 press conference. “And yeah, we have somebody here that has access to their cell phone. [Hope] that’s all right. And yes, I’ll be available to go home whenever I need to.”

Scottie Scheffler on Wife Meredith’s Pregnancy: ‘The Most Exciting Thing for Us Is Not Winning the Masters’

Scottie is not coming home empty handed as the golfer has a second green jacket to add to the suitcase. The victory marks the second major win for Scottie with both coming at Augusta National.

The golfer attempted to explain why there was no debate as to whether he would leave Augusta to see the birth of his child. Scottie emphasized that the couple becoming parents is more important than any tournament win, even if it is the Masters. It was Meredith who calmed his nerves hours before his final round prior to winning the 2022 Masters.

“Going into Sunday [final round of 2022 Masters], I think Meredith and I were just a little bit emotional about what was going on at the time, because our lives were changing at a very rapid pace,” Scheffler remarked on the eve of winning his second green jacket. “And I think now we’ve settled into a little bit more of where our lives are at. And right now, the most exciting thing for us is not winning the Masters. It’s a baby coming here pretty soon.

“And so, things are a lot different now, and I feel like we’ve both matured,” Scottie continued. “But I think a lot of that emotion from Sunday morning a few years ago was more about just how quickly our life was changing. And it was more of a, ‘Are we ready for this type of thing?’ And yeah, that’s when Mere gave me that nice speech and here we are.”